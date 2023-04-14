Menu
Poison Ruïn Unleash New Album Härvest: Stream

The Philly post-punk act has inked a deal with Relapse Records

poison ruin harvest album stream
Poison Ruïn, photo by Cecil Shang Whaley
April 14, 2023 | 11:18am ET

    Philadelphia post-punk band Poison Ruïn have released their new album, Härvest, via Relapse Records. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    The buzz surrounding the group is well-deserved, as proven by the title track. It offers a rare blend of lo-fi post-punk and classic SST hardcore, with the trebly vintage production evoking Hüsker Dü (both bands sport the umlaut, after all) and modern lo-fi auteurs Molechat Doma. Comparisons to ’80s deathrock/hardcore acts such as Christian Death and early T.S.O.L. are also warranted.

    Meanwhile, the medieval aesthetics of the music video and Härvest artwork have more in common with black metal or dungeon synth. As singer-guitarist Mac Kennedy explained, the album’s lyrics and imagery rework fantasy themes “as a series of totems for the downtrodden, stripping it of its escapist tendencies and retooling it as a rich metaphor for the collective struggle over our shared reality.”

    He added, “I’ve always found fantasy tropes to be incredibly evocative; that said, even though they are a set of symbols that seem to speak to most people of our generation, they are often either apolitical or co-opted for incredibly backwards politics. Instead of knights in shining armor and dragons, it’s a peasant revolt. I’m all for protest songs, but with this band I’ve found that sometimes your message can reach a greater audience if you imbue it with a certain interactive, almost magical realist element.”

    It’s certainly working, with Relapse swooping up Poison Ruïn after the band’s self-titled 2021 compilation made the rounds in underground punk circles via YouTube and Bandcamp. In addition to releasing Härvest, the label has also reissued that comp. Physical copies of Härvest and Poison Ruïn are available via the Relapse Records official store.

    You can catch Poison Ruïn live in Brooklyn for an album release show on April 15th, followed by a full run of the UK and Europe. See their full touring schedule below, and grab your tickets here.

    Härvest Artwork:

    poison ruin harvest

    Härvest Tracklist:
    01. Pinnacle of Ecstasy
    02. Tome of Illusion
    03. Torture Chamber
    04. Härvest (Official Music Video)
    05. Frozen Blood
    06. Resurrection I
    07. Resurrection II
    08. Augur Die
    09. Blighted Quarter
    10. Bastard’s Dance
    11. Slowly Through the Dark

    Poison Ruïn 2023 US Tour Dates:
    04/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Meadows
    04/18 – Antwerp, BE @ Antwerp Music City
    04/19 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn
    04/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Komet
    04/21 – Leipzig, DE @ ZxRx
    04/22 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
    04/23 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs Ballroom
    04/25 – Vienna, AT @ Venster99
    04/26 – Linz, AT @ Kapu
    04/27 – Zagreb, HR @ Attack!
    04/28 – Bologna, IT @ DEV
    04/29 – Parma, IT @ Splinter Club
    04/30 – Innsbruk, AT @ PMK
    05/02 – Geneve, CH @ La Makhno
    05/03 – Marseille, FR @ Molotov
    05/04 – Bilbao, ES @ El Nido
    05/05 – Madrid, ES @ Wurlitzer Ballroom
    05/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Vol
    05/07 – Toulouse, FR @ Skatepark Le Petit
    05/09 – Bristol, UK @ Crown
    05/10 – Manchester, UK @ The Gulliver
    05/11 – Glasgow, UK @ The Old Hairdressers
    05/12 – Newcastle, UK @ The Lubber Fiend
    05/13 – London, UK @ New River Studios
    05/14 – Portsmouth, UK @ The Loft
    05/16 – Paris, FR @ Glazart
    05/17 – Kortrijk, BE @ The Pits
    05/18 – Nijmegen, NL @ De Onderbroek
    05/19 – Nurnberg, DE @ Projekt 31
    05/20 – Dresden, DE @ Over The Edge
    05/21 – Weimar, DE @ Gerber 3

