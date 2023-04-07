Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Heavy Song of the Week: Poppy Is Back with the Electro-Industrial “Church Outfit”

Plus, essential cuts by Battle Born, Dying Wish, and Poison Ruin

Advertisement
poppy church outfit stream
Poppy, photo by Jesse Draxler
April 7, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    Heavy Song of the Week is a feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week Poppy’s “Church Outfit” takes the top spot.

    The career trajectory of Poppy, aka Moriah Rose Pereira, continues to unfold in unexpected ways. Emerging in 2016 with a dance-pop EP appropriately titled Bubblebath, Poppy appeared to be on a path that fit her stage name to a tee.

    However, Poppy’s music became gradually heavier over the years, leading her to sign with Sumerian Records, known for their curation of metalcore and alt-metal acts. This partnership culminated with 2020’s I Disagree, a scalding career makeover that saw Poppy fully embrace alternative metal and industrial. In a symbolic acknowledgement of this reinvention, she was slated to support Deftones and Gojira on tour that year, though COVID had other plans.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    It appears the heavy stylings stuck, as Poppy has re-signed with Sumerian Records following a brief spell on Republic Records. She’s now back with the single “Church Outfit.”

    While 2021’s Flux rounded off some of the rougher edges found on I Disagree, the new track has more in common with the latter. Poppy’s vocals are crushed with distortion, and the percolating synths and grinding percussion fall into the same electro-industrial intersection that made her 2020 album so captivating.

    The brief two-minute runtime is the only knock on an otherwise enticing preview of Poppy’s second stint on Sumerian.

    Advertisement

    — Jon Hadusek,
    Senior Staff Writer

    Honorable Mentions:

    Battle Born – “Dragon Heart”

    A casual listener who hears power metal is wont to call it “Mega Man music,” as a whole generation of side-scrolling platformers and beat-em-ups employed the shreddy guitar music back in the 32-bit era. UK power metallers Battle Born aren’t shying away from that comparison, as the music video for new song “Dragon Heart” is a literal hack-and-slash video game — and a professional-looking one at that! The song itself is a fine piece of revivalist Euro power metal, which is only enhanced by the band’s self-awareness in embracing all the nerdy camp and over-the-top theater inherent to said genre.

    Dying Wish – “Torn from Your Silhouette”

    There’s been a high saturation of metalcore in 2023, so taking an individualistic approach to the genre is imperative if a band wants to stand out. Dying Wish do exactly that on their latest single “Torn from Your Silhouette.” The performance of vocalist Emma Boster is particularly striking here, as she goes damn-near black metal during the raspy verses before making a 360 for the cleanly sung melodic chorus. The traditional heavy metal riff structure in the chorus also deserves props — a classic ingredient, tastefully applied.

    Poison Ruin – “Torture Chamber”

    Three singles, three Heavy Song of the Week appearances. Safe to say, we’re fans of what Philly post-punks Poison Ruin are doling out. While “Torture Chamber” is a bit less immediate than the last two tracks we’ve heard, it still nails that alluring lo-fi hardcore aesthetic. If the rest of the band’s full-length Härvest stacks up to the singles, Poison Ruin will be a shoe-in for year-end lists.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

metallica song of the week 72 seasons

Song of the Week: Metallica Turn Up the Heat on "72 Seasons"

March 31, 2023

after the burial nothing gold

Heavy Song of the Week: After the Burial Resurrect Themselves on “Nothing Gold”

March 31, 2023

jimin like crazy

Song of the Week: Jimin Gets Lost in the Lights with "Like Crazy"

March 24, 2023

Mammoth WVH Heavy Song of the Week

Heavy Song of the Week: Wolfgang Van Halen Shreds on Mammoth WVH's "Another Celebration at the End of the World"

March 24, 2023

donald glover childish gambino song of the week sticky swarm listen stream

Song of the Week: Childish Gambino Returns with the Candy-Coated Threat of "Sticky"

March 17, 2023

jesus piece heavy song of the week

Heavy Song of the Week: Jesus Piece Keep It Cryptic on "Silver Lining"

March 17, 2023

Angel Olsen nothing's free song of the week photo by angela ricciardi

Song of the Week: On "Nothing's Free," Angel Olsen Reminds Us There's Liberation in Patience

March 10, 2023

devildriver through the depths

Heavy Song of the Week: DevilDriver Turn to Black Metal Decadence on "Through the Depths"

March 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Heavy Song of the Week: Poppy Is Back with the Electro-Industrial "Church Outfit"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter