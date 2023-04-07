Heavy Song of the Week: Poppy Is Back with the Electro-Industrial “Church Outfit”

Heavy Song of the Week is a feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week Poppy’s “Church Outfit” takes the top spot.

The career trajectory of Poppy, aka Moriah Rose Pereira, continues to unfold in unexpected ways. Emerging in 2016 with a dance-pop EP appropriately titled Bubblebath, Poppy appeared to be on a path that fit her stage name to a tee.

However, Poppy’s music became gradually heavier over the years, leading her to sign with Sumerian Records, known for their curation of metalcore and alt-metal acts. This partnership culminated with 2020’s I Disagree, a scalding career makeover that saw Poppy fully embrace alternative metal and industrial. In a symbolic acknowledgement of this reinvention, she was slated to support Deftones and Gojira on tour that year, though COVID had other plans.

Advertisement

Related Video

It appears the heavy stylings stuck, as Poppy has re-signed with Sumerian Records following a brief spell on Republic Records. She’s now back with the single “Church Outfit.”

While 2021’s Flux rounded off some of the rougher edges found on I Disagree, the new track has more in common with the latter. Poppy’s vocals are crushed with distortion, and the percolating synths and grinding percussion fall into the same electro-industrial intersection that made her 2020 album so captivating.

The brief two-minute runtime is the only knock on an otherwise enticing preview of Poppy’s second stint on Sumerian.

Advertisement

— Jon Hadusek,

Senior Staff Writer

Honorable Mentions:

Battle Born – “Dragon Heart”

A casual listener who hears power metal is wont to call it “Mega Man music,” as a whole generation of side-scrolling platformers and beat-em-ups employed the shreddy guitar music back in the 32-bit era. UK power metallers Battle Born aren’t shying away from that comparison, as the music video for new song “Dragon Heart” is a literal hack-and-slash video game — and a professional-looking one at that! The song itself is a fine piece of revivalist Euro power metal, which is only enhanced by the band’s self-awareness in embracing all the nerdy camp and over-the-top theater inherent to said genre.

Dying Wish – “Torn from Your Silhouette”

There’s been a high saturation of metalcore in 2023, so taking an individualistic approach to the genre is imperative if a band wants to stand out. Dying Wish do exactly that on their latest single “Torn from Your Silhouette.” The performance of vocalist Emma Boster is particularly striking here, as she goes damn-near black metal during the raspy verses before making a 360 for the cleanly sung melodic chorus. The traditional heavy metal riff structure in the chorus also deserves props — a classic ingredient, tastefully applied.

Poison Ruin – “Torture Chamber”

Three singles, three Heavy Song of the Week appearances. Safe to say, we’re fans of what Philly post-punks Poison Ruin are doling out. While “Torture Chamber” is a bit less immediate than the last two tracks we’ve heard, it still nails that alluring lo-fi hardcore aesthetic. If the rest of the band’s full-length Härvest stacks up to the singles, Poison Ruin will be a shoe-in for year-end lists.