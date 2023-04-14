Menu
Portugal. the Man Reimagine Edgar Winter’s “Dying to Live” on New Single “Champ”: Stream

The latest preview of PTM's new album, Chris Black Changed My Life

Portugal. the Man's artwork for Chris Black Changed My Life
Photo by Maclay Heriot
April 14, 2023 | 9:30am ET

    Portugal. the Man have shared “Champ,” a new single from their upcoming album, Chris Black Changed My Life. Produced by Jeff Bhasker, the track finds the band reimagining Edgar Winter’s “Dying to Live” with their own psychedelic twist. Listen below.

    Chris Black Changed My Life is due out on June 23rd. Per the newly revealed tracklist, several notable guests join PTM on the album, including The Roots’ Black Thought, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Paul Williams, Natalia Lafourcade, and Sean Leon.

    Chris Black Changed My Life is dedicated to Portugal. The Man’s late friend and honorary band member, Chris Black, who died on May 19th, 2019. Previously, the band previewed the album by sharing the lead single, “Dummy.”

    This summer, Portugal. the Man will take the album on the road, including a festival set at Bonnaroo and headlining shows at Red Rocks, Radio City, and Hollywood Bowl. Tickets are available here.

    Chris Black Changed My Life Tracklist:
    01. Heavy Games II (feat. Jeff Bhasker)
    02. Grim Generation
    03. Thunderdome [W.T.A] (feat. Black Thought & Natalia Lafourcade)
    04. Dummy
    05. Summer of Luv (feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)
    06. Ghost Town
    07. Time’s a Fantasy (feat. Sean Leon)
    08. Doubt
    09. Plastic Island
    10. Champ (feat. Edgar Winter)
    11. Anxiety:Clarity (feat. Paul Williams)

