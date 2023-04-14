Menu
Post Malone Kicks Off His Next Era with New Song “Chemical”: Stream

It follows Posty's last album, 2022's Twelve Carat Toothache

post malone new song chemical stream
Post Malone, photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images
April 14, 2023 | 12:05am ET

    Post Malone is back with a new song called “Chemical.” Check it out below.

    “Chemical” marks Post Malone’s first song since last year’s Twelve Carat ToothacheAccording to a press release, the song ” signals the dawn of Post Malone’s next era while he assembles his upcoming fifth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated albums of 2023.”

    Once you’ve heard Posty’s latest original song, revisit our list of his 10 Best Covers.

    Outside of music, Post Malone recently appeared on Impractical Jokers, and he has a role in the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film.

