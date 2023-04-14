Post Malone Kicks Off His Next Era with New Song “Chemical”: Stream

Post Malone is back with a new song called “Chemical.” Check it out below.

“Chemical” marks Post Malone’s first song since last year’s Twelve Carat Toothache. According to a press release, the song ” signals the dawn of Post Malone’s next era while he assembles his upcoming fifth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated albums of 2023.”

Related Video

Outside of music, Post Malone recently appeared on Impractical Jokers, and he has a role in the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film.