Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Post Malone Addresses Drug Use Rumors and Weight Loss, Has “Never Felt Healthier”

Posty attributed his healthy new look to "dad life" and the decision "to kick soda and start eating better"

Advertisement
Post Malone skinny
Post Malone, photo by Don Arnold/WireImage
Follow
April 28, 2023 | 10:26am ET

    Post Malone has addressed recent concerns about his use of drugs and noticeable weight loss, citing fatherhood and the decision to live a healthier lifestyle.

    “i wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption. “i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man.”

    To close out the note, Malone teased new music. “i’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you,” he said. “thank you for your patience and support y’all. you make my heart beat. i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Back in February, video footage of Malone performing in Australia caused concern among his fans due to his noticeable weight loss, and there was speculation he might be battling addiction. At the time, TMZ reported that the artist was on “a strict diet and working out” after gaining weight for a movie role.

    It would certainly behoove Malone to severely cut back on smoking cigarettes. Last year, he revealed his daily average was “40 to 45.”

    Earlier this month, Post Malone released “Chemical,” his first song since last year’s Twelve Carat Toothache. He’s currently touring Europe, and you can grab tickets now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Nandi Bushell amazing moments

13 Times Amazing Kid Musician Nandi Bushell Blew Our Minds

April 28, 2023

indigo de souza all of this will end track by track new album stream

Indigo De Souza Breaks Down New Album All of This Will End Track by Track: Exclusive

April 28, 2023

the national eucalyptus fallon tonight show late night performances indie rock music news listen watch

The National Perform "Eucalyptus" on Fallon: Watch

April 28, 2023

The Gaslight Anthem Positive Charge new single tour dates 2023

The Gaslight Anthem Return with Comeback Single "Positive Charge": Stream

April 28, 2023

beach house become ep record store day exclusive vinyl indie pop rock music news listen

Beach House Release New Five-Song EP Become: Stream

April 28, 2023

Willie Nelson Billy Strings California Sober new single 90th Birthday

Willie Nelson Joins Billy Strings for New Single "California Sober": Stream

April 28, 2023

The National Eucalyptus new song first two pages of frankenstein tour dates tickets live preorder

The National Reveal New Album First Two Pages of Frankenstein: Stream

April 28, 2023

Kesha Eat the Acid Fine Line new singles Gag Order

Kesha Officially Drops New Singles "Eat the Acid" and "Fine Line": Stream

April 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Post Malone Addresses Drug Use Rumors and Weight Loss, Has "Never Felt Healthier"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter