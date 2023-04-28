Post Malone Addresses Drug Use Rumors and Weight Loss, Has “Never Felt Healthier”

Post Malone has addressed recent concerns about his use of drugs and noticeable weight loss, citing fatherhood and the decision to live a healthier lifestyle.

“i wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption. “i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man.”

To close out the note, Malone teased new music. “i’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you,” he said. “thank you for your patience and support y’all. you make my heart beat. i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Back in February, video footage of Malone performing in Australia caused concern among his fans due to his noticeable weight loss, and there was speculation he might be battling addiction. At the time, TMZ reported that the artist was on “a strict diet and working out” after gaining weight for a movie role.

It would certainly behoove Malone to severely cut back on smoking cigarettes. Last year, he revealed his daily average was “40 to 45.”

Earlier this month, Post Malone released “Chemical,” his first song since last year’s Twelve Carat Toothache. He’s currently touring Europe, and you can grab tickets now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.