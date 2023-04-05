Menu
Power Trip’s Live in Seattle to Get Physical Release on Vinyl and CD, Arrive on Streaming Services

The 2018 live recording is receiving a proper release on June 23rd via Southern Lord

power trip live in seattle vinyl
Power Trip, photo by Angela Owens
April 5, 2023 | 10:58am ET

    Power Trip’s 2018 live recording Live in Seattle stands as the definitive document of the thrash band in the concert setting. Previously released digitally in 2020, the full set is getting a proper vinyl, CD, and digital release on June 23rd via Southern Lord.

    The 11-song performance took place at Neumos venue on May 28th, 2018, in Seattle while Power Trip were on tour supporting their 2017 album Nightmare Logic. The band would play four songs from the LP in Seattle, including the instant classic “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)” — a teaser for which can be streamed below.

    The Dark Operative imprint went on to release Live in Seattle as a digital Bandcamp download in June of 2020 during pandemic lockdowns. Tragically, Power Trip frontman Riley Gale passed away just months later on August 24th. The Texas band has been on hiatus ever since, though one member has gone on to form the group Fugitive.

    Interestingly, the upcoming live album is set to drop on Southern Lord — who’ve been the band’s label home since 2013’s Manifest Decimation — rather than Dark Operative. Controversy arose in late 2019 between Southern Lord and Dark Operative after the latter accused Southern Lord of falsely filing a copyright claim to take Power Trip’s “Hornet’s Nest” single (released by Dark Operative) off streaming platforms.

    With Dark Operative’s Live in Seattle Bandcamp link no longer active, we can assume the parties involved have reached an agreement. Power Trip originally signed a three-year record deal with Southern Lord, so the release could also be to satisfy that obligation.

    Riley Gale Foundation
    Foundation Launched in Honor of Late Power Trip Singer Riley Gale, First Event Scheduled

    Pre-orders for Live in Seattle will be available “soon,” according to a press release. In the meantime, you can stream the teaser for “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)” and see the new album artwork and tracklist below.

    Live in Seattle Artwork:

    power trip live in seattle

    Live in Seattle Tracklist:
    01. Drown (Intro)
    02. Divine Apprehension
    03. Suffer No Fool
    04. Soul Sacrifice
    05. Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)
    06. Crucifixation
    07. Heretic’s Fork
    08. Conditioned to Death
    09. Firing Squad
    10. Manifest Decimation
    11. Crossbreaker

