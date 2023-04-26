Menu
Primavera Sound to Livestream Both Weekends on Amazon Music

Select performances will livestream on Amazon Music's Twitch channel

primavera sound livestream barcelona madrid amazon music twitch
Photo courtesy of Amazon Music
April 26, 2023 | 10:38am ET

    For music fans unable to make it out to Spain for Primavera Sound 2023, Amazon Music has announced it will livestream select performances from both weekends in Barcelona and Madrid.

    This includes the first weekend from June 1st through June 3rd at Barcelona’s Parc del Forum and the second from June 8th through June 10th at Madrid’s Arganda del Rey. The free livestream will be available on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel starting at 7:30 p.m. CET each day.

    The Barcelona weekend will have two different channels, with commentary available in English with Spanish subtitles across both. It will also be free to watch on Prime Video. Meanwhile, the Madrid weekend will be broadcast in Spanish with English subtitles provided. Besides the performances, there will be interviews and behind-the-scenes content.

    2023 marks the inaugural Primavera Sound Madrid. Both weekends have near-identical lineups, led by Kendrick Lamar, Blur, Depeche Mode, Rosalía, Pet Shop Boys, Halsey, The Moldy Peaches, Sparks, Le Tigre, The Mars Volta, Turnstile, St. Vincent, and more. See the full lineups below, and stay tuned for the livestream schedule.

    If you’re still hoping to attend Primavera Sound in person, tickets are still available via Viagogo.

    primavera sound barcelona livestream amazon music

    primavera sound madrid livestream amazon music lineup poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

