Primavera Sound to Livestream Both Weekends on Amazon Music

For music fans unable to make it out to Spain for Primavera Sound 2023, Amazon Music has announced it will livestream select performances from both weekends in Barcelona and Madrid.

This includes the first weekend from June 1st through June 3rd at Barcelona’s Parc del Forum and the second from June 8th through June 10th at Madrid’s Arganda del Rey. The free livestream will be available on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel starting at 7:30 p.m. CET each day.

The Barcelona weekend will have two different channels, with commentary available in English with Spanish subtitles across both. It will also be free to watch on Prime Video. Meanwhile, the Madrid weekend will be broadcast in Spanish with English subtitles provided. Besides the performances, there will be interviews and behind-the-scenes content.

Advertisement

Related Video

2023 marks the inaugural Primavera Sound Madrid. Both weekends have near-identical lineups, led by Kendrick Lamar, Blur, Depeche Mode, Rosalía, Pet Shop Boys, Halsey, The Moldy Peaches, Sparks, Le Tigre, The Mars Volta, Turnstile, St. Vincent, and more. See the full lineups below, and stay tuned for the livestream schedule.

If you’re still hoping to attend Primavera Sound in person, tickets are still available via Viagogo.