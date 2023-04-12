In 2001, Primavera Sound held its first proper festival in Barcelona. By the time 2002 rolled around, it had already expanded to a second day of programming, hosting artists like Pulp, Spiritualized, Aphex Twin, and more. With each passing year, the Spanish festival only increased in size and status, quickly adding a third day to its schedule and expanding to markets like Porto, São Paulo, Buenos Aires, and even Los Angeles. Now in 2023, the growth continues, as this year will see the first ever Primavera Sound Madrid, which takes place from June 7th through June 11th.

“We have long wanted to have an important presence in Madrid.” Alfonso Lanza, Primavera Sound Co-Director, tells Consequence. “So for us it was a natural step. On the other hand, Madrid is a city with a vibrant cultural life, with a passionate music-specific public and is a communications hub that has all the conditions to make a Primavera Sound.”

Featuring a nearly identical lineup to Primavera Sound Barcelona, the theme of the twin festivals is fittingly “I’ll be your mirror,” representing the close-knit but distinct relationship the new event has with its original counterpart. With show-stopping headliners (Pet Shop Boys, Blur, Halsey, New Order, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Rosalía, and Calvin Harris) and an impressively deep undercard (everything from Turnstile and Pusha T to Alex G and Black Country, New Road), the lineup is undoubtedly one of the most impressive of the year and notably features a 50/50 gender split.

Though the fest shares much of its eye-catching lineup, Primavera Sound Madrid is ready to make its own unique mark. Leading up to the weekend, there will be a host of festivities throughout the city, merging the festival’s established identity with the vibrant culture of Madrid. DJs and local talent will to play at markets around the city each weekend leading up to the event, with the festival’s first official day (Wednesday, June 8th) being free to attend.

“An important aspect for us when we come to a city is not to be an aseptic franchise,” Lanza explains. “We want to be part of the cultural life of the city and we want the life of the city (artists, industry, public…) to feel included and represented at Primavera Sound.”

For travelers and locals alike, the inaugural Primavera Sound Madrid is primed to be a one-of-a-kind experience. Likely, it’ll prove to be the first of many one-of-a-kind experiences.

