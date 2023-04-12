Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Primavera Sound Madrid Organizers on Integrating Inaugural Fest into “the Cultural Life of the City”

The first-ever Primavera Sound Madrid takes place from June 7th to June 11th, 2023

Advertisement
primavera madrid lineup 2023 interview tickets
Recreation of Primavera Sound Madrid, courtesy of event
Follow
April 12, 2023 | 11:13am ET

    In 2001, Primavera Sound held its first proper festival in Barcelona. By the time 2002 rolled around, it had already expanded to a second day of programming, hosting artists like Pulp, Spiritualized, Aphex Twin, and more. With each passing year, the Spanish festival only increased in size and status, quickly adding a third day to its schedule and expanding to markets like Porto, São Paulo, Buenos Aires, and even Los Angeles. Now in 2023, the growth continues, as this year will see the first ever Primavera Sound Madrid, which takes place from June 7th through June 11th.

    “We have long wanted to have an important presence in Madrid.” Alfonso Lanza, Primavera Sound Co-Director, tells Consequence. “So for us it was a natural step. On the other hand, Madrid is a city with a vibrant cultural life, with a passionate music-specific public and is a communications hub that has all the conditions to make a Primavera Sound.”

    Featuring a nearly identical lineup to Primavera Sound Barcelona, the theme of the twin festivals is fittingly “I’ll be your mirror,” representing the close-knit but distinct relationship the new event has with its original counterpart. With show-stopping headliners (Pet Shop Boys, Blur, Halsey, New Order, Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Rosalía, and Calvin Harris) and an impressively deep undercard (everything from Turnstile and Pusha T to Alex G and Black Country, New Road), the lineup is undoubtedly one of the most impressive of the year and notably features a 50/50 gender split.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Though the fest shares much of its eye-catching lineup, Primavera Sound Madrid is ready to make its own unique mark. Leading up to the weekend, there will be a host of festivities throughout the city, merging the festival’s established identity with the vibrant culture of Madrid. DJs and local talent will to play at markets around the city each weekend leading up to the event, with the festival’s first official day (Wednesday, June 8th) being free to attend.

    “An important aspect for us when we come to a city is not to be an aseptic franchise,” Lanza explains. “We want to be part of the cultural life of the city and we want the life of the city (artists, industry, public…) to feel included and represented at Primavera Sound.”

    For travelers and locals alike, the inaugural Primavera Sound Madrid is primed to be a one-of-a-kind experience. Likely, it’ll prove to be the first of many one-of-a-kind experiences.

    Advertisement

    Read our full conversation with Primavera Sound Co-Director Alfonso Lanza below, and grab tickets to Primavera Sound Madrid 2023 here.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Metallica and kids

Metallica on How Their Kids Keep the Music Going: "They're Very Much Doing Their Own Thing"

April 12, 2023

loren panic

Fan Chant: LØREN Breaks Down His Hard-Hitting New Track and Music Video for "Panic"

April 12, 2023

Lizzy McAlpine Interview tour dear edward musical theater

Lizzy McAlpine on Musicals and Songwriting for the Apple TV+ Series Dear Edward: Exclusive

April 11, 2023

ruston kelly the weakness track by track album breakdown stream

Ruston Kelly Breaks Down New Album The Weakness Track by Track: Exclusive

April 7, 2023

grease-soundtrack-justin-tranter

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Lead Songwriter Guides Us Through All the Original Songs

April 6, 2023

blondshell self-titled album track by track breakdown stream

Blondshell Breaks Down Debut Self-Titled Album Track by Track: Exclusive

April 6, 2023

metallica 72 seasons cover story interview

How Metallica’s Metal Machine Keeps Raging

April 6, 2023

dave-burd-season-3-episode-1

The Dave Season 3 Premiere Was "Really High Risk," According to Lil Dicky

April 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Primavera Sound Madrid Organizers on Integrating Inaugural Fest into “the Cultural Life of the City”

Menu Shop Search Newsletter