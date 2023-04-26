Protomartyr Share New Single “Elimination Dances”: Stream

Protomartyr are gearing up to release their new album, Formal Growth in the Desert, and as the latest preview, they’ve shared the new single, “Elimination Dances.”

In a statement, vocalist Joe Casey said “Elimination Dances” is named after a chapter from a 1950s teen dance manual and refers to a game where “you get tapped out when you lose the dance,” which felt like a metaphor for surviving everyday life. He added, “You might as well keep dancing until the tap comes.”

On the track, a tense guitar riff builds tension as Casey describes how the dance intertwines with the uncertainty we encounter each day. “Terms of service aren’t so clear,” he yelps. “Pale youth is my replacement/ That’s how elimination dances/ Through this life of mine.”

Related Video

The accompanying music video features dancer Kota Yamazaki and was directed by Yoonha Park. In a statement, Park explained the idea for the video was inspired by Andy Rooney’s quote: “Life is like a roll of toilet paper. The closer it gets to the end the faster it goes.” Watch it below.

Formal Growth in the Desert is out on June 2nd via Domino. Pre-orders for the follow-up to 2020’s Ultimate Success Today are ongoing. In promotion of the album, Protomartyr are headed back out on a tour of North America, the UK, and Europe beginning in June. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.