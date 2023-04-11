Public Image Ltd. Announce End of World, Their First New Album in Eight Years

Public Image Ltd. have announced their first new album in eight years: End of World will arrive on August 11th.

The album is dedicated to frontman John Lydon’s late wife, Nora Forster, who passed away on April 5th at the age of 80. Among its 13 tracks is “Hawaii,” which Lydon wrote as a “love letter” to Forster and later performed it in a bid to represent Ireland in Eurovision.

To coincide with today’s announcement, PiL have released another teaser track, “Penge,” which Lydon describes as “something of a mediaeval Viking epic.”

PiL have also announced an extensive UK/European tour that’s set to kick off in September. Tickets are available here.

End of World Artwork:

End of World Tracklist:

01. Penge

02. End Of The World

03. Car Chase

04. Being Stupid Again

05. Walls

06. Pretty Awful

07. Strange

08. Down On The Clown

09. Dirty Murky Delight

10. The Do That

11. L F C F

12. North West Passage

13. Hawaii

Public Image Ltd. 2023 Tour Dates:

09/08 – Thessoloniki, GR @ Principal Club Theatre

09/09 – Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205

09/11 – Swansea, UK @ Patti Pavillion

09/12 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland

09/13 – Lincoln, UK @ Engine Shed

09/15 – Blackburn, UK @ King Georges Hall

09/16 – Buckley, UK @ Tivoli

09/18 – Sunderland, UK @ Fire Station

09/19 – Aberdeen, UK @ Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

09/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy

09/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

09/23 – Holmfirth, UK @ Picture Dome

09/25 – Coventry, UK @ HMV

09/26 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK

09/28 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

09/29 – Torquay, UK @ Foundry

09/30 – London, UK @ The Forum

10/02 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

10/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/05 – Gent, BE @ Vooruit

10/06 – Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wireman

10/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

10/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

10/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

10/12 – Tallin, EE @ Helitehas

10/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Ääniwalli

10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

10/16 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

10/17 – Brno, CZ @ Fléda club

10/20 – Madrid, ES @ Shoko

10/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Salamandra

10/22 – Bilbao, ES @ Cafe Antzokia

10/24 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club

10/25 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV

10/27 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

10/29 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

10/30 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali

10/31 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie