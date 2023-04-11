Public Image Ltd. Announce End of World, Their First New Album in Eight Years

Public Image Ltd. have announced their first new album in eight years: End of World will arrive on August 11th.
The album is dedicated to frontman John Lydon’s late wife, Nora Forster, who passed away on April 5th at the age of 80. Among its 13 tracks is “Hawaii,” which Lydon wrote as a “love letter” to Forster and later performed it in a bid to represent Ireland in Eurovision.
To coincide with today’s announcement, PiL have released another teaser track, “Penge,” which Lydon describes as “something of a mediaeval Viking epic.”
PiL have also announced an extensive UK/European tour that’s set to kick off in September. Tickets are available here.
End of World Artwork:
End of World Tracklist:
01. Penge
02. End Of The World
03. Car Chase
04. Being Stupid Again
05. Walls
06. Pretty Awful
07. Strange
08. Down On The Clown
09. Dirty Murky Delight
10. The Do That
11. L F C F
12. North West Passage
13. Hawaii
Public Image Ltd. 2023 Tour Dates:
09/08 – Thessoloniki, GR @ Principal Club Theatre
09/09 – Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205
09/11 – Swansea, UK @ Patti Pavillion
09/12 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland
09/13 – Lincoln, UK @ Engine Shed
09/15 – Blackburn, UK @ King Georges Hall
09/16 – Buckley, UK @ Tivoli
09/18 – Sunderland, UK @ Fire Station
09/19 – Aberdeen, UK @ Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
09/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy
09/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
09/23 – Holmfirth, UK @ Picture Dome
09/25 – Coventry, UK @ HMV
09/26 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK
09/28 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
09/29 – Torquay, UK @ Foundry
09/30 – London, UK @ The Forum
10/02 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
10/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/05 – Gent, BE @ Vooruit
10/06 – Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wireman
10/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
10/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
10/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
10/12 – Tallin, EE @ Helitehas
10/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Ääniwalli
10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol
10/16 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
10/17 – Brno, CZ @ Fléda club
10/20 – Madrid, ES @ Shoko
10/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Salamandra
10/22 – Bilbao, ES @ Cafe Antzokia
10/24 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club
10/25 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV
10/27 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
10/29 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
10/30 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
10/31 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie