Public Image Ltd. Announce End of World, Their First New Album in Eight Years

Check out the band's latest single, "Penge"

April 11, 2023 | 9:13am ET

    Public Image Ltd. have announced their first new album in eight years: End of World will arrive on August 11th.

    The album is dedicated to frontman John Lydon’s late wife, Nora Forster, who passed away on April 5th at the age of 80. Among its 13 tracks is “Hawaii,” which Lydon wrote as a “love letter” to Forster and later performed it in a bid to represent Ireland in Eurovision.

    To coincide with today’s announcement, PiL have released another teaser track, “Penge,” which Lydon describes as “something of a mediaeval Viking epic.”

    PiL have also announced an extensive UK/European tour that’s set to kick off in September. Tickets are available here.

    End of World Tracklist:
    01. Penge
    02. End Of The World
    03. Car Chase
    04. Being Stupid Again
    05. Walls
    06. Pretty Awful
    07. Strange
    08. Down On The Clown
    09. Dirty Murky Delight
    10. The Do That
    11. L F C F
    12. North West Passage
    13. Hawaii

    Public Image Ltd. 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/08 – Thessoloniki, GR @ Principal Club Theatre
    09/09 – Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205
    09/11 – Swansea, UK @ Patti Pavillion
    09/12 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland
    09/13 – Lincoln, UK @ Engine Shed
    09/15 – Blackburn, UK @ King Georges Hall
    09/16 – Buckley, UK @ Tivoli
    09/18 – Sunderland, UK @ Fire Station
    09/19 – Aberdeen, UK @ Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
    09/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy
    09/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
    09/23 – Holmfirth, UK @ Picture Dome
    09/25 – Coventry, UK @ HMV
    09/26 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK
    09/28 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
    09/29 – Torquay, UK @ Foundry
    09/30 – London, UK @ The Forum
    10/02 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
    10/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    10/05 – Gent, BE @ Vooruit
    10/06 – Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wireman
    10/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
    10/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
    10/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
    10/12 – Tallin, EE @ Helitehas
    10/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Ääniwalli
    10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol
    10/16 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
    10/17 – Brno, CZ @ Fléda club
    10/20 – Madrid, ES @ Shoko
    10/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Salamandra
    10/22 – Bilbao, ES @ Cafe Antzokia
    10/24 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club
    10/25 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV
    10/27 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
    10/29 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
    10/30 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
    10/31 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

