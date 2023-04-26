Rainn Wilson believes filming The Office during the COVID-19 pandemic would have been “so much fun,” thanks to the potential hijinks for his character Dwight Schrute.

“If we had pandemic episodes, that would’ve been amazing,” the actor said on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “The Office writers were so great — they would’ve been able to spin that in some beautiful ways.”

Wilson continued by imagining a return-to-work scenario. “I think it would be: [Dwight] gets the call from corporate to get everyone back in the office and everyone is resistant,” he said. “So, one at a time, Dwight has to kidnap every Office cast member and bring them into Dunder Mifflin in some kind of obscure and somewhat inappropriate way.” Watch the clip below.

As Entertainment Weekly points out, Wilson previously imagined Dwight’s behavior during the pandemic in a September 2020 interview on The Late Late Show. “Dwight during a pandemic would be fantastic,” he said at the time. “You’ve got Dwight fighting the pandemic. You’ve got Dwight building his own vaccine, his own antibodies. Maybe doing secret tests on people in the office… Anything you can possibly imagine, he would be all in on the conspiracy theory.”

In other Rainn Wilson news, he recently made headlines for calling out an alleged “anti-Christian bias” in Hollywood after watching The Last of Us.