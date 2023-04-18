Rammstein to Release Expanded Edition of Sophomore Album Sehnsucht

Rammstein are revisiting their 1997 sophomore album Sehnsucht with an expanded reissue due out June 9th.

The German icons are giving the album — the first Rammstein disc released in the US — a fresh coat of paint in the form of a new “HD” remaster and reworked artwork based on the original stateside release. The tracklist also includes an updated 2023 remix of “Spiel mit mir.”

The band is rolling out the Sehnsucht expanded edition in a wealth of “elaborately packaged” formats: CD, cassette, and double-LP vinyl (including black and white variants). The double-LP editions mark the first US vinyl release of the album following the initial European pressing in 2017 (the album was only released on CD and cassette in 1997).

Advertisement

Related Video

Sehnsucht, which translates to “longing,” is the album that launched Rammstein to worldwide fame with its legendary hit “Du hast,” which saw frontman Till Lindemann and company melding groove metal, techno, and industrial rock into an infectious romp.

On the strength of that song, Sehnsucht would peak at No. 1 on the German and Austrian charts and remains the only fully-German language album to be certified Platinum by the RIAA in the US. Other noteworthy songs in the tracklist include “Engel” and the title cut, both of which are mainstays in Rammstein setlist alongside the obligatory “Du hast.”

You can pre-order the Sehnsucht expanded edition here. See the artwork and tracklist below, followed by our photo gallery of the band’s 2022 concert in Montreal.

Advertisement

Sehnsucht Artwork:

Sehnsucht Tracklist:

01. Sehnsucht

02. Engel

03. Tier

04. Bestrafe mich

05. Du hast

06. Bück dich

07. Spiel mit mir

08. Klavier

09. Alter Mann

10. Eifersucht

11. Küss mich (Fellfrosch)

12. Spiel mit mir (2023 Mix)

Photo Gallery – Rammstein’s 2022 North American kickoff show in Montreal (click to enlarge and scroll through):

Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson Rammstein, photo by Eric Brisson