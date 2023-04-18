Menu
Rammstein to Release Expanded Edition of Sophomore Album Sehnsucht

Featuring a new "HD" remaster and a remix of "Spiel mit mir"

rammstein sehnsucht expanded edition
Rammstein (photo by Eric Brisson) and Sehnsucht Expanded Reissue artwork
April 18, 2023 | 10:47am ET

    Rammstein are revisiting their 1997 sophomore album Sehnsucht with an expanded reissue due out June 9th.

    The German icons are giving the album — the first Rammstein disc released in the US — a fresh coat of paint in the form of a new “HD” remaster and reworked artwork based on the original stateside release. The tracklist also includes an updated 2023 remix of “Spiel mit mir.”

    The band is rolling out the Sehnsucht expanded edition in a wealth of “elaborately packaged” formats: CD, cassette, and double-LP vinyl (including black and white variants). The double-LP editions mark the first US vinyl release of the album following the initial European pressing in 2017 (the album was only released on CD and cassette in 1997).

    Sehnsucht, which translates to “longing,” is the album that launched Rammstein to worldwide fame with its legendary hit “Du hast,” which saw frontman Till Lindemann and company melding groove metal, techno, and industrial rock into an infectious romp.

    On the strength of that song, Sehnsucht would peak at No. 1 on the German and Austrian charts and remains the only fully-German language album to be certified Platinum by the RIAA in the US. Other noteworthy songs in the tracklist include “Engel” and the title cut, both of which are mainstays in Rammstein setlist alongside the obligatory “Du hast.”

    lizzo rammstein du hast cover metal pop music news live
    Lizzo Does a Full Cover of Rammstein’s “Du Hast” at Berlin Show: Watch

    You can pre-order the Sehnsucht expanded edition here. See the artwork and tracklist below, followed by our photo gallery of the band’s 2022 concert in Montreal.

    Sehnsucht Artwork:

    rammstein sehnsucht

    Sehnsucht Tracklist:
    01. Sehnsucht
    02. Engel
    03. Tier
    04. Bestrafe mich
    05. Du hast
    06. Bück dich
    07. Spiel mit mir
    08. Klavier
    09. Alter Mann
    10. Eifersucht
    11. Küss mich (Fellfrosch)
    12. Spiel mit mir (2023 Mix)

    Photo Gallery – Rammstein’s 2022 North American kickoff show in Montreal (click to enlarge and scroll through):

