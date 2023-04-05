Rammstein are known for their elaborate music videos, which usually see frontman Till Lindemann in the starring role. The singer has once again flexed his acting skills in a new commercial for the online poker site GGPoker.

In the unsettling four-minute clip, Lindemann plays the role of multiple participants in a high-stakes poker game. There’s Cowboy Till with his prominent ‘stache and stetson; the mohawk’d Punk Till; suave Till, accompanied by a lady; nerdy Till wearing a sweater vest; and the ominous dealer Till, donning samurai attire.

From there, the poker game is depicted through symbolic sequences. When Suave Till loses a large bet, he’s suddenly engaged in a fencing match with his opponent, where he takes a slash to the cheek. The weirdest of these cutaways involves dark religious imagery, in which Nerdy Till — counting cards in his head — appears to take communion from an angelic figure spewing blood. Watch the full ad below.

The commercial isn’t too far removed from the content of a Rammstein video. The band often dabble in the shocking and risqué, i.e. their tribute to busty women with the clip for “Dicke Titten” last year. That followed the straight-up pornographic video for Lindemann’s 2020 solo single “Platz Ein,” which could only be viewed on an adult website.

Rammstein will kick off a European tour in late May, with dates running through early August.