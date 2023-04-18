Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rancid Announce First Album in Six Years, Unleash Title Track “Tomorrow Never Comes”: Stream

The veteran punk band's 10th studio LP arrives on June 2nd

Advertisement
Rancid new album 2023
Rancid, photo by Atiba Jefferson
April 18, 2023 | 10:02am ET

    Rancid have announced their first album in six years. The veteran punk band’s 10th studio LP, Tomorrow Never Comes, arrives on June 2nd, and features the just-released title track as its first single.

    Tomorrow Never Comes follows 2017’s Trouble Maker. Like that album, the new LP was produced by Epitaph Records owner and Bad Religion guitarist Brett Gurewitz.

    The single “Tomorrow Never Comes” features a three-vocal attack, with Tim Armstrong handling the verses, Lars Frederiksen taking on the main chorus, and bassist Matt Freeman belting “tomorrow” in a call-and-response extension of the chorus.

    Advertisement

    Prior to the album’s release, Rancid will headline the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival in Las Vegas on May 28th. After that, they’ll embark on a European/UK tour that kicks off on the album’s release date (June 2nd) in Rimini, Italy, and wraps up June 25th in Tabor, Czech Republic, at the Mighty Sounds Festival. They’ll return to the States for the Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals in the fall, with tickets to their upcoming shows available here.

    Check out the video for “Tomorrow Never Comes” below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist, as well as Rancid’s tour dates and our 2022 video interview with Lars Frederiksen.

    Tomorrow Never Comes Artwork:

    Rancid Tomorrow Never Comes

    Tomorrow Never Comes Tracklist:
    01. Tomorrow Never Comes
    02. Mud, Blood, & Gold
    03. Devil in Disguise
    04. New American
    05. The Bloody & Violent History
    06. Don’t Make Me Do It
    07. It’s a Road to Righteousness
    08. Live Forever
    09. Drop Dead Inn
    10. Prisoners Song
    11. Magnificent Rogue
    12. One Way Ticket
    13. Hellbound Train
    14. Eddie the Butcher
    15. Hear Us Out
    16. When the Smoke Clears

    Advertisement

    Rancid’s 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling
    06/02 – Rimini, IT @ Slam Dunk
    06/03 – Ljubljana, SI @ Media Center Cvetlicarna *
    06/04 – Linz, AT @ SBAM Festival
    06/06 – Warsaw, PL @Letnia Scena Progresji *
    06/08 – Hyvinkaa, FI @ Rockfest
    06/09 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
    06/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet *
    06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle *
    06/13 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof *
    06/15 – Vitoria, ES @ Azkena Rock
    06/16 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
    06/17 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop
    06/20 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley *
    06/21 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse *
    06/23 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air Festival
    06/24 – Munster, DE @ Vainstream Rockfest
    06/25 – Tabor, CZ @ Mighty Sounds Festival
    09/21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
    10/08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

    * = w/ The Bronx and Grade 2

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

x 2023 tour

Punk Legends X Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with Squirrel Nut Zippers and The English Beat

April 18, 2023

jethro tull 2023 tour

Jethro Tull Announce "The Seven Decades" 2023 US Tour

April 18, 2023

explosions in the sky the end tour dates 2021 north america europe tickets pre-sale alternative post-rock music news

Explosions in the Sky Announce 2023 "The End Tour" Dates

April 18, 2023

boy george culture club 2023 north american tour dates tickets howard jones berlin

Boy George and Culture Club Announce 2023 Tour

April 18, 2023

Parkway Drive 2023 us tour

Parkway Drive Announce "Monsters of Oz" 2023 US Tour

April 18, 2023

greta van fleet 2023 tour

Greta Van Fleet Announce 2023 "Starcatcher" World Tour

April 18, 2023

Underoath The Ghost Inside We Came As Romans Better Lovers tour

Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers Announce 2023 North American Tour

April 17, 2023

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour Tickets dates 2022

How to Get Tickets to "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour"

April 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rancid Announce First Album in Six Years, Unleash Title Track "Tomorrow Never Comes": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter