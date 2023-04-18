Rancid have announced their first album in six years. The veteran punk band’s 10th studio LP, Tomorrow Never Comes, arrives on June 2nd, and features the just-released title track as its first single.
Tomorrow Never Comes follows 2017’s Trouble Maker. Like that album, the new LP was produced by Epitaph Records owner and Bad Religion guitarist Brett Gurewitz.
The single “Tomorrow Never Comes” features a three-vocal attack, with Tim Armstrong handling the verses, Lars Frederiksen taking on the main chorus, and bassist Matt Freeman belting “tomorrow” in a call-and-response extension of the chorus.
Prior to the album’s release, Rancid will headline the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival in Las Vegas on May 28th. After that, they’ll embark on a European/UK tour that kicks off on the album’s release date (June 2nd) in Rimini, Italy, and wraps up June 25th in Tabor, Czech Republic, at the Mighty Sounds Festival. They’ll return to the States for the Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals in the fall, with tickets to their upcoming shows available here.
Check out the video for “Tomorrow Never Comes” below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist, as well as Rancid’s tour dates and our 2022 video interview with Lars Frederiksen.
Tomorrow Never Comes Artwork:
Tomorrow Never Comes Tracklist:
01. Tomorrow Never Comes
02. Mud, Blood, & Gold
03. Devil in Disguise
04. New American
05. The Bloody & Violent History
06. Don’t Make Me Do It
07. It’s a Road to Righteousness
08. Live Forever
09. Drop Dead Inn
10. Prisoners Song
11. Magnificent Rogue
12. One Way Ticket
13. Hellbound Train
14. Eddie the Butcher
15. Hear Us Out
16. When the Smoke Clears
Rancid’s 2023 Tour Dates:
05/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling
06/02 – Rimini, IT @ Slam Dunk
06/03 – Ljubljana, SI @ Media Center Cvetlicarna *
06/04 – Linz, AT @ SBAM Festival
06/06 – Warsaw, PL @Letnia Scena Progresji *
06/08 – Hyvinkaa, FI @ Rockfest
06/09 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
06/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet *
06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle *
06/13 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof *
06/15 – Vitoria, ES @ Azkena Rock
06/16 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
06/17 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop
06/20 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley *
06/21 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse *
06/23 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air Festival
06/24 – Munster, DE @ Vainstream Rockfest
06/25 – Tabor, CZ @ Mighty Sounds Festival
09/21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
10/08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock
* = w/ The Bronx and Grade 2