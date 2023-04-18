Rancid have announced their first album in six years. The veteran punk band’s 10th studio LP, Tomorrow Never Comes, arrives on June 2nd, and features the just-released title track as its first single.

Tomorrow Never Comes follows 2017’s Trouble Maker. Like that album, the new LP was produced by Epitaph Records owner and Bad Religion guitarist Brett Gurewitz.

The single “Tomorrow Never Comes” features a three-vocal attack, with Tim Armstrong handling the verses, Lars Frederiksen taking on the main chorus, and bassist Matt Freeman belting “tomorrow” in a call-and-response extension of the chorus.

Advertisement

Prior to the album’s release, Rancid will headline the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival in Las Vegas on May 28th. After that, they’ll embark on a European/UK tour that kicks off on the album’s release date (June 2nd) in Rimini, Italy, and wraps up June 25th in Tabor, Czech Republic, at the Mighty Sounds Festival. They’ll return to the States for the Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals in the fall, with tickets to their upcoming shows available here.

Check out the video for “Tomorrow Never Comes” below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist, as well as Rancid’s tour dates and our 2022 video interview with Lars Frederiksen.

Tomorrow Never Comes Artwork:

Tomorrow Never Comes Tracklist:

01. Tomorrow Never Comes

02. Mud, Blood, & Gold

03. Devil in Disguise

04. New American

05. The Bloody & Violent History

06. Don’t Make Me Do It

07. It’s a Road to Righteousness

08. Live Forever

09. Drop Dead Inn

10. Prisoners Song

11. Magnificent Rogue

12. One Way Ticket

13. Hellbound Train

14. Eddie the Butcher

15. Hear Us Out

16. When the Smoke Clears

Advertisement

Rancid’s 2023 Tour Dates:

05/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

06/02 – Rimini, IT @ Slam Dunk

06/03 – Ljubljana, SI @ Media Center Cvetlicarna *

06/04 – Linz, AT @ SBAM Festival

06/06 – Warsaw, PL @Letnia Scena Progresji *

06/08 – Hyvinkaa, FI @ Rockfest

06/09 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet *

06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle *

06/13 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof *

06/15 – Vitoria, ES @ Azkena Rock

06/16 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/17 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop

06/20 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley *

06/21 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse *

06/23 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air Festival

06/24 – Munster, DE @ Vainstream Rockfest

06/25 – Tabor, CZ @ Mighty Sounds Festival

09/21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

10/08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

* = w/ The Bronx and Grade 2