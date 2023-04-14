Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

A Definitive Ranking of Every Metallica Album

From thrash-tastic masterpieces to reviled missteps, it's been quite a ride for the metal icons

Advertisement
Metallica Album Ranking
Metallica’s James Hetfield, photo by Philip Cosores (artwork by Steven Fiche)
and
April 14, 2023 | 3:05pm ET

    Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we follow Metallica’s roller-coaster ride from Kill ‘Em All to 72 Seasons. Also be sure to check out Consequence’s new Metallica cover story.

    Metaphors alone don’t do justice to the career path of Metallica, mostly because there are so many that could be applied to their unusual trajectory: treacherous ocean voyage, marathon, following Billy from the “Family Circus” on one of his dotted-line adventures.

    Metallica have wound their way out of the underground metal scene in the early ‘80s, earning the respect and admiration from their peers and fans for their awe-inspiring talent and hard-nosed view of the traditional paths of music promotion. They survived the death of their beloved bassist Cliff Burton and the arrival and acrimonious departure of his replacement, Jason Newsted, finding untold levels of success along the way.

    Advertisement

    They became something of a punchline around the time that they took on Napster and decided to let a film crew capture their album/group therapy sessions in Some Kind of Monster. And they’ve slowly grinded away since, reaching a level of fame that even the most begrudging metalhead has to respect. That they’ve made it this long after watching one of their best friends die, being called “Alternica” for seemingly abandoning their thrash roots, and recording an almost universally reviled album with Lou Reed is something that deserves some measure of admiration. (Note: For this list, we didn’t include Lulu, as we consider it a collaborative LP, and not a full-on Metallica album).

    What has never been up for debate is the work that Metallica has put into every song they’ve recorded. Whether that’s a bone-crunching cover of a Diamond Head classic or a challenging original song that nimbly jumps between time signatures, they are as hard-nosed about making it as great as they can. That it sometimes becomes an instant classic like “Creeping Death” or an unfortunate belly flop like “St. Anger” is simply the dull truth about creativity. Eventually, the biggest bands can fail amidst their many successes.

    Looked at in total, the scales are tipped in Metallica’s favor. Even tossing out a good portion of the work they did during that fraught middle period that resulted in Load, Reload, and St. Anger, still leaves the world with one of the most inventive and respected catalogs of heavy music ever created. And they’re still going strong, releasing their newest full-length, 72 Seasons, roughly 40 years after their debut album, Kill ‘Em All.

    — Robert Ham,
    Contributing Writer

    Advertisement

    Editor’s Note: This list was updated in 2023 to include Metallica’s newest album, 72 Seasons.

    Get Metallica Tickets Here

Latest Stories

Kaytranada Amine KAYTRAMINÉ 4eva pharrell 2023 album single

Song of the Week: Kaytranada Joins Forces with Aminé and Pharrell for the Irresistible "4EVA"

April 7, 2023

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (Paramount), The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney), The Wizard of Oz (MGM), The Sandlot (20th Century Fox)

The 10 Most Timeless Children's Films

April 7, 2023

Paul Rudd Best Roles

Paul Rudd's 10 Best Roles

April 6, 2023

Robert Downey Jr Best Roles

Robert Downey, Jr.'s 10 Best Performances

April 4, 2023

Best Baseball Movies

The 10 Best Baseball Movies of All Time

March 30, 2023

spring 2023 essential anticipated best tours tickets concerts last minute tickets cheap

62 Essential Tours to Catch in Spring 2023

March 29, 2023

Daru Jones Crate Digging interview 10 albums every drummer should own

10 Albums Daru Jones Thinks Every Drummer Should Own

March 27, 2023

Quentin Tarantino Films Ranked

A Definitive Ranking of Quentin Tarantino's Films

March 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

A Definitive Ranking of Every Metallica Album

Menu Shop Search Newsletter