redveil Announces New EP playing w/ fire, Taps JPEGMAFIA for “black enuff”: Stream

Maryland rapper redveil has readied a new EP titled playing w/ fire. The project arrives April 19th, and as a preview, the artist has enlisted JPEGMAFIA for the song “black enuff.”

redveil has released a steady stream of material in recent years, including last year’s LP learn 2 swim. Still, the artist took a different approach for playing w/ fire, opting to write songs that would capture the energy of his live concerts. “I just wanted to make a bunch of songs to play at shows,” he said in a statement. “That meant playing w/ fire had to have more hooks and crazier drops. I just wanted a blast of energy throughout each song.”

Defiantly confident, “black enuff” hints at the EP’s dynamic energy by pairing blown out electronic percussion with heavy-hitting live drums and screeching horns. “Who told that Black boy to hate himself?/ Who told my sister she ain’t worth a cent?” redveil shouts. JPEGMAFIA keeps it going, yelling, “N****s out here be acting tough/ I don’t put on a act for none.” Watch the two in action in the Manny Madrigal-directed music video below.

Next week, redveil will embark on a headlining tour of North America with support from femdot. and D’mari Harris. Then, in the fall, he’ll head down under for shows in Australia and New Zealand. See his full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

redveil recently appeared on JPEGMAFIA’s collaborative album with Danny Brown, SCARING THE HOES.

playing w/ fire Artwork:



redveil 2023 Tour Dates:

04/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

04/13 — Boston, MA @ Paradise

04/15 — Toronto, ON @ Axis

04/18 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

04/19 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/20 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

04/25 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Other Side

04/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

04/28 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

04/29 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

04/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

05/02 — Oakland, CA @ New Parish

05/04 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

05/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

05/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

05/10 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas – Cambridge Room

05/11 — Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

05/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

05/17 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

05/19 — Washington DC @ Union Stage

05/20 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/13 — Wellington, NZ @ Meow

10/14 — Auckland, NZ @ Studio

10/15 — Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre

10/17 — Melbourne, AU @ Corner

10/22 — Perth, AU @ Rechabite