redveil Announces New EP playing w/ fire, Taps JPEGMAFIA for “black enuff”: Stream

Maryland rapper redveil has readied a new EP titled playing w/ fire. The project arrives April 19th, and as a preview, the artist has enlisted JPEGMAFIA for the song “black enuff.”
redveil has released a steady stream of material in recent years, including last year’s LP learn 2 swim. Still, the artist took a different approach for playing w/ fire, opting to write songs that would capture the energy of his live concerts. “I just wanted to make a bunch of songs to play at shows,” he said in a statement. “That meant playing w/ fire had to have more hooks and crazier drops. I just wanted a blast of energy throughout each song.”
Defiantly confident, “black enuff” hints at the EP’s dynamic energy by pairing blown out electronic percussion with heavy-hitting live drums and screeching horns. “Who told that Black boy to hate himself?/ Who told my sister she ain’t worth a cent?” redveil shouts. JPEGMAFIA keeps it going, yelling, “N****s out here be acting tough/ I don’t put on a act for none.” Watch the two in action in the Manny Madrigal-directed music video below.
Next week, redveil will embark on a headlining tour of North America with support from femdot. and D’mari Harris. Then, in the fall, he’ll head down under for shows in Australia and New Zealand. See his full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
redveil recently appeared on JPEGMAFIA’s collaborative album with Danny Brown, SCARING THE HOES.
playing w/ fire Artwork:
redveil 2023 Tour Dates:
04/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
04/13 — Boston, MA @ Paradise
04/15 — Toronto, ON @ Axis
04/18 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
04/19 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
04/20 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
04/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
04/25 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Other Side
04/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
04/28 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza
04/29 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne
04/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
05/02 — Oakland, CA @ New Parish
05/04 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
05/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
05/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
05/10 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas – Cambridge Room
05/11 — Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
05/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
05/17 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
05/19 — Washington DC @ Union Stage
05/20 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/13 — Wellington, NZ @ Meow
10/14 — Auckland, NZ @ Studio
10/15 — Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre
10/17 — Melbourne, AU @ Corner
10/22 — Perth, AU @ Rechabite