redveil Announces New EP playing w/ fire, Taps JPEGMAFIA for “black enuff”: Stream

The EP arrives in full on April 19th

redveil playing w fire EP black enuff jpegmafia stream
redveil and JPEGMAFIA, photo by Ivan Collaco
April 6, 2023 | 11:12am ET

    Maryland rapper redveil has readied a new EP titled playing w/ fire. The project arrives April 19th, and as a preview, the artist has enlisted JPEGMAFIA for the song “black enuff.”

    redveil has released a steady stream of material in recent years, including last year’s LP learn 2 swim. Still, the artist took a different approach for playing w/ fire, opting to write songs that would capture the energy of his live concerts.  “I just wanted to make a bunch of songs to play at shows,” he said in a statement. “That meant playing w/ fire had to have more hooks and crazier drops. I just wanted a blast of energy throughout each song.”

    Defiantly confident, “black enuff” hints at the EP’s dynamic energy by pairing blown out electronic percussion with heavy-hitting live drums and screeching horns. “Who told that Black boy to hate himself?/ Who told my sister she ain’t worth a cent?” redveil shouts. JPEGMAFIA keeps it going, yelling, “N****s out here be acting tough/  I don’t put on a act for none.” Watch the two in action in the Manny Madrigal-directed music video below.

    Related Video

    Next week, redveil will embark on a headlining tour of North America with support from femdot. and D’mari Harris. Then, in the fall, he’ll head down under for shows in Australia and New Zealand. See his full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    redveil recently appeared on JPEGMAFIA’s collaborative album with Danny Brown, SCARING THE HOES

    playing w/ fire Artwork:
    redveil playing w fire ep artwork

    redveil 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
    04/13 — Boston, MA @ Paradise
    04/15 — Toronto, ON @ Axis
    04/18 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
    04/19 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
    04/20 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    04/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
    04/25 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Other Side
    04/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
    04/28 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza
    04/29 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne
    04/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
    05/02 — Oakland, CA @ New Parish
    05/04 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
    05/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
    05/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
    05/10 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas – Cambridge Room
    05/11 — Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
    05/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
    05/17 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
    05/19 — Washington DC @ Union Stage
    05/20 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    05/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    10/13 — Wellington, NZ @ Meow
    10/14 — Auckland, NZ @ Studio
    10/15 — Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre
    10/17 — Melbourne, AU @ Corner
    10/22 — Perth, AU @ Rechabite

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

