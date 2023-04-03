Regina Spektor Announces Summer 2023 Tour

Regina Spektor has announced a new string of Summer 2023 tour dates in support of her latest album, Home, before and after.

Kicking off on July 28th in Milwaukee, the trek includes shows at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia — both of which will feature support from Aimee Mann. The jaunt also includes stops in Cincinnati, Philadelphia, and New York City. See Spektor’s complete touring schedule below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday, April 5th (use access code VINYL).

In February, Spektor stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to run through “What Might Have Been,” and before that, she promoted her latest album with an NPR Tiny Desk Concert. Last year also marked Spektor’s long-awaited physical release of her debut album 11:11, which was reissued for its 20th anniversary. Be sure to check out our interview with Spektor about Home, before and after.

Regina Spektor 2023 Tour Dates:

05/21 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital

07/15 — London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

07/16 — London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

07/18 — Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla

07/28 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

07/29 — Evanston, IL @ Out of Space *

07/30 — Cincinnati, OH @ Brady Music

08/01 — Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

08/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

08/03 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap †

08/05 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle

08/07 — Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

08/08 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

08/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre †

08/24 — Central Park, NY @ SummerStage

08/25 — West Hampton, NY @ Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

08/27 — Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Festival

* = w/ Allison Russell

† = w/ Aimee Mann