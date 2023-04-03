Menu
Regina Spektor Announces Summer 2023 Tour

Making stops in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City, and more

regina spektor summer 2023 us tour dates tickets
Regina Spektor, photo by Shervin Lainez
April 3, 2023 | 12:24pm ET

    Regina Spektor has announced a new string of Summer 2023 tour dates in support of her latest album, Home, before and after.

    Kicking off on July 28th in Milwaukee, the trek includes shows at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia — both of which will feature support from Aimee Mann. The jaunt also includes stops in Cincinnati, Philadelphia, and New York City. See Spektor’s complete touring schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday, April 5th (use access code VINYL).

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    In February, Spektor stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to run through “What Might Have Been,” and before that, she promoted her latest album with an NPR Tiny Desk Concert. Last year also marked Spektor’s long-awaited physical release of her debut album 11:11, which was reissued for its 20th anniversary. Be sure to check out our interview with Spektor about Home, before and after.

    Get Regina Spektor Tickets Here

    Regina Spektor 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/21 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital
    07/15 — London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall
    07/16 — London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall
    07/18 — Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla
    07/28 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
    07/29 — Evanston, IL @ Out of Space *
    07/30 — Cincinnati, OH @ Brady Music
    08/01 — Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
    08/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
    08/03 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap †
    08/05 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle
    08/07 — Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
    08/08 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    08/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre †
    08/24 — Central Park, NY @ SummerStage
    08/25 — West Hampton, NY @ Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
    08/27 — Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Festival

    * = w/ Allison Russell
    † = w/ Aimee Mann

