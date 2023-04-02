Menu
Jimin’s FACE Album Review — Part 2: Stanning BTS Podcast

Kayla and Bethany wrap up their thoughts on the new solo project

Jimin face review stanning bts podcast
Jimin, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
April 2, 2023 | 4:51pm ET

    Borahae ICONICS!

    Stanning BTS hosts Kayla and Bethany couldn’t wait to share what they thought of the rest of Jimin’s FACE — so they’ve arranged for a special weekend review episode!

    For part two of their review, Kayla and Bethany take a deep dive into the final tracks of the project — “Alone,” “Set Me Free Pt.2,” and the hidden track “Letter” — before wrapping up with their final evaluation. There’s a whole lot to cover, from the production to the lyrics to the music itself, so strap in for the in-depth discussion.

    If you missed part one of the review, where the duo cover “Face-off,” “Interlude: Drive,” and “Like Crazy,” make sure to check it out here.

    Get your review of Jimin’s FACE and more on this week’s Stanning BTS, then do yourself a favor and join other ICONICs by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. ARMY faithful can also pick up the Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the Buy Now buttons below — available in two colors!

    In celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day (March 8th), Stanning BTS wants do something a little different and highlight Trades of Hope. Trades of Hope is a wonderful company that connects consumers with women artisans all over the world. They sell fair trade jewelry and ethically sourced fashion, all of which is exclusively created by women. These women then get 100% of the proceeds. Learn more about Trades of Hope and explore what they have to offer here.

