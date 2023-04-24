Richard Lewis Says He’s “Finished” with Standup Comedy After Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Richard Lewis has announced he is retiring from standup after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and undergoing multiple back, shoulder, and hip surgeries. Instead, he’s going to focus on “writing and acting.”

“The last three and a half years, I’ve had sort of a rocky time and people have said, ‘I haven’t heard from you, are you still touring?'” Lewis said in a video posted to Twitter. “Here’s really what happened. Three and half years ago, I was in the middle of a tour and then I finally ended it with a show. I said, ‘You know I’m at the top of my game. After 50 years almost I’m going to call it quits,’ and I felt great about that and then out of the blue, the shit hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back to back.”

After revealing there were “months when I was just focusing on PT,” he continued, “On top of all that, two years ago I started walking stiffly. I started shuffling my feet. I went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan, and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. That was about two years ago. But luckily, I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly if at all, and I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool.”

Advertisement

Related Video

To close out the video, Lewis said, “I’m just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson’s disease, but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog and I love all my friends and my fans. And now you know where it’s been at the last three and a half years. God bless you.” Watch the full clip below.

Lewis plays a fictionalized version of himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm and recently shot his last scene of Season 12, which could be the show’s last. He commemorated the moment by tweeting, “Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted.”