Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Richard Lewis Says He’s “Finished” with Standup Comedy After Parkinson’s Diagnosis

"I have Parkinson’s disease, but I'm under a doctor's care and everything is cool"

Advertisement
richard lewis retiring standup comedy parkinson’s disease diagnosis
Richard Lewis, photo by Rebecca Sapp/WireImage
Follow
April 24, 2023 | 11:53am ET

    Comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Richard Lewis has announced he is retiring from standup after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and undergoing multiple back, shoulder, and hip surgeries. Instead, he’s going to focus on “writing and acting.”

    “The last three and a half years, I’ve had sort of a rocky time and people have said, ‘I haven’t heard from you, are you still touring?'” Lewis said in a video posted to Twitter. “Here’s really what happened. Three and half years ago, I was in the middle of a tour and then I finally ended it with a show. I said, ‘You know I’m at the top of my game. After 50 years almost I’m going to call it quits,’ and I felt great about that and then out of the blue, the shit hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back to back.”

    After revealing there were “months when I was just focusing on PT,” he continued, “On top of all that, two years ago I started walking stiffly. I started shuffling my feet. I went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan, and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. That was about two years ago. But luckily, I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly if at all, and I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    To close out the video, Lewis said, “I’m just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson’s disease, but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog and I love all my friends and my fans. And now you know where it’s been at the last three and a half years. God bless you.” Watch the full clip below.

    Lewis plays a fictionalized version of himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm and recently shot his last scene of Season 12, which could be the show’s last. He commemorated the moment by tweeting, “Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted.”

Latest Stories

SNL Molly Shannon Sally O'Malley The Jonas Brothers Saturday Night Live watch video sketch

Molly Shannon Kicks and Stretches and Kicks with The Jonas Brothers as SNL's Sally O'Malley: Watch

April 9, 2023

snl donald trump the last supper easter saturday night live james austin johnson president jesus

SNL Stages Trump's Last Supper for Easter Weekend Cold Open: Watch

April 9, 2023

SNL road rage sketch

SNL's Road Rage Sketch is An All-Time Classic

April 2, 2023

SNL Weekend Update April Fools

Michael Che Asks SNL Audience Not to Laugh at Colin Jost's Jokes for April Fools Day

April 2, 2023

jimmy carr 2023 tour

Jimmy Carr Announces 2023 US Standup Tour

March 28, 2023

jon-lovett

Jon Lovett Bringing Lovett or Leave It Podcast on Tour

March 27, 2023

John Mulaney netflix special Baby J David Byrne

John Mulaney Announces New Netflix Special with Music by David Byrne

March 15, 2023

Hulu History of the World Part II

How the History of the World, Part II Team Continued Mel Brooks’ “Naughty, Insane” Legacy

March 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Richard Lewis Says He's "Finished" with Standup Comedy After Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Menu Shop Search Newsletter