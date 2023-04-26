Menu
Rico Nasty Unveils New Song “Turn It Up”: Stream

Produced by 100 gecs

rico nasty turn it off new song stream
Rico Nasty, photo courtesy of artist
April 26, 2023 | 1:00pm ET

    Rico Nasty is back with a new song called “Turn It Up,” produced by 100 gecs. Check it out below.

    Though the track was produced by 100 gecs, “Turn It Up” is sparse when it comes to instrumentation. Little but boosted bass thrums in between Rico’s self-assured flow as she offers the solid advice, “Never pay attention to a hatin’ ass hoe.” Later, her lyrics get even better: “Why you looking on my page and you ain’t even wash your ass?” The track comes with a music video by Isaac Garcia in which the rapper cleans house (literally) as a maid — only for the homeowners to be locked in the basement.

    “Turn It Up” follows Rico Nasty’s 2022 mixtape Las Ruinas, one of the best rap albums of the year. The artist is in the midst of a North American tour that continues through May, and tickets are on sale now here.

    Related Video

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

