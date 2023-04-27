Rihanna Playing Smurfette in New Smurfs Movie

Rihanna will star as Smurfette in an upcoming untitled Smurfs animated movie from Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies, the artist announced at CinemaCon on Thursday, April 27th.

In addition to the voice role, Rihanna will write and perform original music for the film, which she will also produce. “I tried to get the Papa Smurf role, but it didn’t work out,” she joked on stage (via Variety).

Not much else is known about the movie besides its release date of February 14th, 2025. However, Paramount Animation head Ramsey Naito said it will explore themes of identity and ask the central question, “What is a Smurf?”

The Chris Miller-directed movie is based on Belgian artist Peyo’s comic books and will be co-directed by Matt Landon. Pam Brady wrote the script. Besides Rihanna, Jay Brown, Tyran “Ty-Ty” Smith, and Ryan Harris will serve as producers.

Rihanna previously lent her voice to the 2015 DreamWorks animated film Home and has acted in films like Battleship, Ocean’s 8, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

The last Smurfs film was the 2017 reboot Smurfs: The Lost Village, which came after a pair of 3D films starring Neil Patrick Harris alongside the voices of Katy Perry, Julia Roberts, Christina Ricci, Hank Azaria, Joe Manganiello, and more.