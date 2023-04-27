Rivers Cuomo Wants Fans to Help Him Write a New Weezer Musical

After their intended Broadway residency last fall didn’t quite go as planned, Weezer are going back to the drawing board. Not only is Rivers Cuomo drumming up a new musical, but he’s crowdsourcing some pre-production help from fans, according to a tweet he posted Thursday morning.

“Does anybody want to help me write the story for a musical (which would be the next Weezer album),” Cuomo wrote. “We could make a follow-up to [Songs from the Black Hole] or start afresh.”

Per Weezerpedia, Songs from the Black Hole is an unfinished, space-themed rock opera Cuomo first began demoing in 1994. It was originally meant to follow-up The Blue Album, but somewhere along the way, the band decided it was “a lame idea” and scrapped the concept. Some of its songs did evolve into tracks on their sophomore album Pinkerton, however, including an early iteration of “Tired of Sex.”

As for this upcoming project, Cuomo didn’t reveal any other details, nor did he offer any guidelines or instructions for submitting ideas — so, at least for now, it’s just a Twitter free-for-all. But where there’s a Weezer, we suppose there’s a way? See Cuomo’s tweet below.

Weezer did actually complete a longer-term project recently with their series of SZNZ EPs. They’re also gearing up for their star-studded “Indie Rock Roadtrip” tour, which kicks off this June; grab available tickets over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.