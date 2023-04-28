Menu
Rob Zombie Teams with Waxwork Records to Release Classic Horror Movie Soundtracks

The first release is fittingly the soundtrack to the 1932 film White Zombie

Rob Zombie to release classic horror soundtracks
White Zombie soundtrack (via Waxwork Records) and Rob Zombie (photo by Raymond Ahner)
April 28, 2023 | 1:04pm ET

    Rob Zombie and Waxwork Records have joined forces to release an exclusive, curated line of classic horror movie soundtracks.

    The series, called Rob Zombie Presents, will offer several never-before-released film soundtracks that Zombie personally selected.

    “I have always been a huge fan of movie soundtracks, so I jumped at the opportunity to work with Waxwork on this project,” Zombie said in a statement. “I can’t wait to release these albums. So many of these films are greatly under-appreciated and they all contain such great music. So to be able to release these deluxe packages is a dream come true.”

    The first soundtrack to be released is fittingly the one for White Zombie. The 1932 film starring Bela Lugosi is considered the first-ever zombie movie, and inspired the name for Rob Zombie’s former band, White Zombie. According to a release, the film was “slammed by critics upon its release” but has been “reevaluated and praised by recent critics for its classic horror production.”

    “It’s a great film that not a lot of people know about,” Zombie said. “It amazes me that a film that is so readily available can be so lost.”

    This isn’t Waxwork and Zombie’s first time collaborating. Previously, they released the official soundtracks to the Rob Zombie films House of 1000 Corpses, The Devils Rejects, 3 From Hell, The Lords of Salem, Halloween 1, Halloween 2 and The Munsters.

    Upcoming classic horror film soundtracks that will also get the Rob Zombie Presents treatment include Spider Baby, Carnival of Souls, The Last Man on Earth, The House on Haunted Hill, and Island of Lost Souls.

    Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper 2023 tour
    Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 North American Tour with Ministry and Filter

    To order Rob Zombie Presents White Zombie, go here. The release features the original soundtrack on 180 gram “Zombie & Jungle” hand-poured colored vinyl; liner notes by Rob Zombie; an old style tip-on gatefold jacket with matte satin coating; new art by Graham Humphreys; and a 12″ x 12″ insert.

    In other news, Rob Zombie will hit the road with Alice Cooper for a co-headlining summer North American tour, with support from Ministry and Filter. Tickets are available here.

    Rob Zombie Presents White Zombie Artwork:

    Rob Zombie Presents White Zombie

