Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Robert Fripp and Toyah Return with Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation”: Watch

After a month-long break, the married couple are back with a fun rendition of the 1980 classic

Advertisement
Robert Fripp and Toyah Bad Reputation
Robert Fripp and Toyah, via YouTube
April 30, 2023 | 11:37am ET

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Metallica in Amsterdam night 2 setlist

Metallica Play Second Show of "No Repeat" M72 World Tour: Video and Setlist

April 29, 2023

Crazy Town Seth Binzer Shifty Shellshock arrest DUI

Crazy Town's Shifty Shellshock Arrested for DUI Days After Violent Fight with Bandmate

April 29, 2023

bamboozle 2023 canceled atlantic city refused final permits

Bamboozle 2023 Canceled After Being Refused Final Permits

April 28, 2023

Rob Zombie to release classic horror soundtracks

Rob Zombie Teams with Waxwork Records to Release Classic Horror Movie Soundtracks

April 28, 2023

Metallica world tour kickoff

Metallica Kick Off 2023-2024 World Tour in Amsterdam: Video and Setlist

April 27, 2023

Van Halen classic lineup reunion

Eddie Van Halen Was Planning to Bring Back Michael Anthony for Van Halen Farewell Tour

April 27, 2023

Brad new album 2023

Brad (feat. Stone Gossard) Announce First New Album in 11 Years, Unveil Lead Single: Stream

April 27, 2023

health hateful stream ultrakill

HEALTH Unleash New Song "HATEFUL" via ULTRAKILL Video Game: Stream

April 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Robert Fripp and Toyah Return with Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation": Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter