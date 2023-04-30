Robert Fripp and Toyah Return with Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation”: Watch

After taking a month off from their “Sunday Lunch” performances, Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox are back with a rendition of the Joan Jett classic “Bad Reputation.”

The King Crimson guitarist and his vocalist wife play off the song’s theme, with Robert taking on the bad-guy role and Toyah pasting sticky notes with the word “Bad” all over his forehead. Along with her usual revealing outfit, Toyah is sporting a new hairdo that harkens back to her days as a new wave singer in the late ’70s and early ’80s.

The couple had been posting archival videos over the past few weeks, with the previous new “Sunday Lunch” performance being a cover of J. Geils Band’s “Centerfold” in late March.

Other recent “Sunday Lunch” performances include covers of Mötley Crüe’s “Shout at the Devil,” KISS’ “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” and The Offspring’s “The Kids Aren’t Alright.” To date, their most popular video remains a rendition of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” which has more than 8 million views.

As promised, Toyah and Robert are taking “Sunday Lunch” on the road this year, booking a month-long fall tour of the UK. Meanwhile, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will be supporting Bryan Adams on a US tour this summer, with tickets available here.

Watch Toyah and Robert perform Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation” in the video below.