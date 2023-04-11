Menu
Romy Cherishes the Little Things on New Single “Enjoy Your Life”: Stream

Produced by Fred again.., Stuart Price, and Jamie xx, the track samples a song by Beverly Glenn-Copeland

romy new single enjoy your life stream
Romy, photo by Vic Lentaigne
April 11, 2023 | 1:10pm ET

    Romy of The xx has shared a new single called “Enjoy Your Life,” a sentimental ode to living optimistically. Listen to the track below.

    “Enjoy Your Life” samples Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s song “La Vita.” One evening, when Romy attended a concert by the artist, she was moved by the line “My mother says to me, ‘enjoy your life,’” particularly because her mother passed away when she was 11. With that piece of advice as its centerpiece, Romy’s latest single soundtracks a concerted effort to let go of fear and appreciate all the world has to offer.

    Produced by Fred again.., Stuart Price, and Jamie xx, “Enjoy Your Life” comes with a music video directed by Romy’s wife, Vic Lentaigne, that splices old images of the singer’s mother with clips of the artist driving with the windows down, swimming in the ocean, and dancing in the club — living her best life, as her mom would have wanted. Check it out below.

    Romy’s latest single follows last year’s “Strong,” which was also produced by Fred again.. Before that, she combined covers of songs by Olive and Corona with “You’re Not Alone in the Rhythm of the Night.”

    This weekend, Romy will perform her first of two weekends at Coachella. From there, the artist will head to Europe and Asia for a run of tour dates that extend into August. See her full list of upcoming shows below, and grab tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Romy 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/16 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
    04/23 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
    04/30 — Athens, GR @ Faliro Sports Pavilion
    05/17 — Heidelberg, DE @ Queer Festival
    05/25 — Dundee, UK @ Radio 1 Big Weekend
    05/28 — Bristol, UK @ Love Saves The Day
    06/04 — Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit
    06/16 — Barcelona, ES @ Off Sonar
    06/30 — Gelderland, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole
    07/13 — Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
    07/21 — Cluj, RO @ Electric Castle
    07/23 — Mauberges, FR @ Les Nuits Secretes
    07/29 — Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock
    08/08 — Ibiza, ES @ Circoloco
    08/25 — Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine
    08/28 — London, UK @ All Points East

