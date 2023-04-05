Talking Bonnaroo with RooHamm: The What Podcast

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

On this week’s episode of The What Podcast, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco are joined by fellow Roovian podcasters Hamm1 (Parker) and Hamm3 (Michael) from the RooHamm Podcast.

The gang gush over all of the available details for this year’s Bonnaroo, run through the different hype levels of each host, and discuss what makes camping at a music festival so great.

Don’t forget, The What Podcast’s 2023 Bonnaroo ticket giveaway is still ongoing! The gang has two general admission wristbands and a car camping pass up for grabs. All you need to do is call (423) 667-7877 (that’s HAD-MOR-RUSS) and leave a voicemail about why you love Bonnaroo, any standout stories, or why you want to go this year. The best voicemails will be played on the show, and one winner will take home the grand prize. For more details, visit thewhat.co/win.

Listen The What and RooHammcast collide above. You can also watch the full discussion below via YouTube. Be sure to follow RooHamm on Twitter and check out their podcast.

