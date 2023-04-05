Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Talking Bonnaroo with RooHamm: The What Podcast

Two Roovian podcasts collide for a special episode of The What

Advertisement
RooHamm Podcast interview the what bonnaroo
Hamm1 (Parker) and Hamm3 (Michael) of the RooHamm Podcast
Consequence Staff
April 5, 2023 | 12:52pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    On this week’s episode of The What Podcast, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco are joined by fellow Roovian podcasters Hamm1 (Parker) and Hamm3 (Michael) from the RooHamm Podcast

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The gang gush over all of the available details for this year’s Bonnaroo, run through the different hype levels of each host, and discuss what makes camping at a music festival so great.

    Don’t forget, The What Podcast’s 2023 Bonnaroo ticket giveaway is still ongoing! The gang has two general admission wristbands and a car camping pass up for grabs. All you need to do is call (423) 667-7877 (that’s HAD-MOR-RUSS) and leave a voicemail about why you love Bonnaroo, any standout stories, or why you want to go this year. The best voicemails will be played on the show, and one winner will take home the grand prize. For more details, visit thewhat.co/win.

    Listen The What and RooHammcast collide above. You can also watch the full discussion below via YouTube. Be sure to follow RooHamm on Twitter and check out their podcast.

    Advertisement

    And do us a solid by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to The What wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Tom Russell governors ball the what podcast interview

How to Start a Festival with Tom Russell of Governors Ball and Sound on Sound: The What Podcast

March 30, 2023

bonnaroo plaza camping first aid kit the what podcast

Bonnaroo Plazas First Impressions and First Aid Kit on Finding Their Sound: The What High Five Clip

March 22, 2023

Beach Weather sex drugs etc podcast interview the what

Beach Weather on Reuniting After "Sex, Drugs, Etc." Took Off: The What Podcast

March 15, 2023

merlefest the what podcast

Breaking Down Merlefest: The What Podcast

March 8, 2023

noah kahan bonnaroo the what podcast interview

Noah Kahan on Mental Health and Allowing Himself to Be Honest: The What Podcast

March 1, 2023

Moon River 2023 lineup The What Podcast

Moon River 2023 Lineup First Impressions: The What Podcast

February 22, 2023

The Revivalists kid bonnaroo the what podcast interview

The Revivalists Preview Their Bonnaroo Appearance and Talk "Kid": The What Podcast

February 15, 2023

Sylvan Esso bonnaroo the what podcast interview

Sylvan Esso on Their Bonnaroo SuperJam That Never Happened: The What High Five Clip

February 8, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Talking Bonnaroo with RooHamm: The What Podcast

Menu Shop Search Newsletter