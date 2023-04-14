Atlanta rockers Royal Thunder have announced that their fourth album, Rebuilding the Mountain, will arrive June 16th via Spinefarm Records. The upcoming LP marks the band’s first full-length studio release in six years and the follow-up to 2017’s Wick LP.

Royal Thunder have undergone some internal changes over the years, as guitarist Josh Weaver addressed in a new statement.

“It was really a special time writing and working on this record,” Weaver said. “There were a lot of hardships we had prior to the pandemic and during, as everyone experienced. The band dissolved and toxic behavior became a priority over the music, addiction being the number one factor for things falling apart. We reconnected with our drummer, Evan Diprima, during the pandemic.”

He added, “We agreed that we needed to get our priorities straight and do the band uncompromisingly right, as in right for us. There was a huge void in us, not playing. We started writing our album immediately. We surrendered our heart and soul to each song. It felt good to work hard and create, to have what felt like a second chance to be a band again. We are thankful for the music and the healing it has brought us. We hope that the music will be a source of hope, inspiration, and healing to all that hear it.”

In addition to the new album news, Royal Thunder have released the second single off the set, the mid-tempo rocker “Fade.” The tune follows the album’s first single, “The Knife,” which arrived back in November.

“‘Fade’ is a reminder to me that despite the exchange of positive and negative energy, we can heal all of our connections,” lead vocalist and bassist Mlny Parsonz said in a statement. “We don’t have to live with our pain, we have the power to change how we interact with it and others.”

Pre-order Rebuilding The Mountain here, and listen to “Fade” and “The Knife” below.

Rebuilding The Mountain Artwork:

Rebuilding The Mountain Tracklist:

01. Drag Me

02. The Knife

03. Now Here No Where

04. Twice

05. Pull

06. Live To Live

07. My Ten

08. Fade

09. The King

10. Dead Star