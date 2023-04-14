Menu
Royal Thunder Announce First Album in Six Years, Unveil Single “Fade”: Stream

The Atlanta rock band's Rebuilding the Mountain will arrive on June 16th

Royal Thunder
Royal Thunder, via Spinefarm Records
April 14, 2023 | 10:56am ET

    Atlanta rockers Royal Thunder have announced that their fourth album, Rebuilding the Mountain, will arrive June 16th via Spinefarm Records. The upcoming LP marks the band’s first full-length studio release in six years and the follow-up to 2017’s Wick LP.

    Royal Thunder have undergone some internal changes over the years, as guitarist Josh Weaver addressed in a new statement.

    “It was really a special time writing and working on this record,” Weaver said. “There were a lot of hardships we had prior to the pandemic and during, as everyone experienced. The band dissolved and toxic behavior became a priority over the music, addiction being the number one factor for things falling apart. We reconnected with our drummer, Evan Diprima, during the pandemic.”

    Related Video

    He added, “We agreed that we needed to get our priorities straight and do the band uncompromisingly right, as in right for us. There was a huge void in us, not playing. We started writing our album immediately. We surrendered our heart and soul to each song. It felt good to work hard and create, to have what felt like a second chance to be a band again. We are thankful for the music and the healing it has brought us. We hope that the music will be a source of hope, inspiration, and healing to all that hear it.”

    In addition to the new album news, Royal Thunder have released the second single off the set, the mid-tempo rocker “Fade.” The tune follows the album’s first single, “The Knife,” which arrived back in November.

    “‘Fade’ is a reminder to me that despite the exchange of positive and negative energy, we can heal all of our connections,” lead vocalist and bassist Mlny Parsonz said in a statement. “We don’t have to live with our pain, we have the power to change how we interact with it and others.”

    Pre-order Rebuilding The Mountain here, and listen to “Fade” and “The Knife” below.

    Rebuilding The Mountain Artwork:

    Royal Thunder Rebuilding the Mountain

    Rebuilding The Mountain Tracklist:
    01. Drag Me
    02. The Knife
    03. Now Here No Where
    04. Twice
    05. Pull
    06. Live To Live
    07. My Ten
    08. Fade
    09. The King
    10. Dead Star

