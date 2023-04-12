Saba and No I.D. Are “Back in Office” on New Single: Stream

Saba has been teasing a collaborative project with legendary producer and fellow Chicago native No I.D. since last year; now the duo have previewed the “private collection” with their new single, “Back in Office.” Stream it below.

Last spring, Saba told Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden that No I.D. sent him 120 beats with the goal of completing at least 10 songs for their joint project. If “Back in Office” is any indication, it will feature both artists in top form.

Over a beat J. Cole apparently passed on “back in 2009,” Saba spits endless punchlines like, “My city like Gotham, but no, I am not Ben Affleck/ Turn your head into a fraction, yeah, they will take half of that/ I am not a hunter, but I grew up in that habitat/ Life a uphill battle, but for me was more a avalanche.”

Saba’s last solo project was his excellent third studio LP, Few Good Things, one of the best rap albums released in 2022. In October, he reunited with Pivot Gang for “Aang,” their first new song since 2019. Catch him at upcoming festivals like Coachella and Governors Ball by grabbing tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Meanwhile, No I.D. recently produced Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE cut “CHURCH GIRL” and Killer Mike’s “RUN” featuring Dave Chappelle and Young Thug.