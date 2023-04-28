Say Anything Return with Scorching New Single “Psyche!”: Stream

Say Anything are back with “Psyche!,” their first piece of new music since 2019.

At nearly six minutes, “Psyche!” is the culmination of quite a bit of emotional turmoil for vocalist Max Bemis; after channeling “everything he hated about himself” into nearly two decades’ worth of Say Anything music, those exact traits that plagued him seemed to keep coming back: “I went broke, went through a jarring mid-life crisis, got sober and almost lost [my] wife and kids to a combination of my own naivete and rubbing up against a few sick fucking people who probably just needed a hug but instead took it out on the nearest bastion of innocence they try to skullfuck.”

So in came “Psyche!,” a stream-of-consciousness pop-punk rager: “During the peak of said emotional mid-life entanglement, on very little sleep, probably during or directly following a good cry to Something to Write Home About, I sat on my porch as the sun rose, shirt off, sweating, spitting, drooling and improvised the song ‘Psyche!’ in one take,” Bemis adds.

Related Video

In his signature snarl, Bemis drops a slew of Easter eggs and plenty of references — to Riot Fest, to his faith, to Titanic and more. It’s a doozy, but you can’t say Bemis didn’t give it his all. Stream “Psyche!” below.

Advertisement

Say Anything also have a handful of live dates lined up this year, including an opening gig for The Front Bottoms at Red Rocks and sets at When We Were Young festival. Grab tickets to their headlining shows over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.