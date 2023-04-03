SBTRKT Announces 2023 Tour, Shares “Days Go By” Featuring Toro y Moi: Stream

SBTRKT has announced a brief run of 2023 tour dates in the UK and US in support of his upcoming third album, The Rat Road. What’s more, the electronic music project of English producer Aaron Jerome has also unveiled his Toro y Moi collaboration “Days Go By.”

After kicking off on May 25th with SBTRKT’s first London headlining show in nine years, the trek will continue with a date at New York City’s Brooklyn Steel and a two-night stand at El Rey in Los Angeles. See SBTRKT’s full touring schedule below.

Tickets for the US shows go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, while you can grab your seats for the London show on Wednesday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster as well.

Advertisement

Related Video

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

“Days Go By” is a mellow track that features Toro y Moi singing contemplative lyrics like, “Last night all the questions you were asking got me thinking/ Is this just an open book and we can’t help but read it?” Stream it below.

Get SBTRKT Tickets Here

“I first met Chaz back in 2012 when we were both playing on a festival tour around Australia. It wasn’t until 2018 that I got around to saying, ‘What’s up’ again and made a trip out to Oakland to hang and make some tunes,” SBTRKT said in a statement. “We reconnected a bunch more times over a couple of years — in London and on another trip to Paris — which was something that made sense with the track’s influences and turned the song into this weird international collaboration! Once the pandemic hit, I had to sit on the music for quite a while, but the timing feels right and I’m happy that it’s out in the world now!”

Advertisement

The Rat Road is SBTRKT’s first full-length offering since 2016’s SAVE YOURSELF, and also includes the lead single, “Waiting.” It will be released on May 5th, and pre-orders are ongoing.

SBTRKT 2023 Tour Dates:

05/25 – London, UK @ HERE at Outernet

06/07 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

08/19 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival