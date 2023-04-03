Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

SBTRKT Announces 2023 Tour, Shares “Days Go By” Featuring Toro y Moi: Stream

Brief run features dates in London, New York City, and Los Angeles

Advertisement
SBTRKT 2023 us uk tour dates days go by new song toro y moi
SBTRKT, photo by Nick Walker
Follow
April 3, 2023 | 1:54pm ET

    SBTRKT has announced a brief run of 2023 tour dates in the UK and US in support of his upcoming third album, The Rat Road. What’s more, the electronic music project of English producer Aaron Jerome has also unveiled his Toro y Moi collaboration “Days Go By.”

    After kicking off on May 25th with SBTRKT’s first London headlining show in nine years, the trek will continue with a date at New York City’s Brooklyn Steel and a two-night stand at El Rey in Los Angeles. See SBTRKT’s full touring schedule below.

    Tickets for the US shows go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, while you can grab your seats for the London show on Wednesday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster as well.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    “Days Go By” is a mellow track that features Toro y Moi singing contemplative lyrics like, “Last night all the questions you were asking got me thinking/ Is this just an open book and we can’t help but read it?” Stream it below.

    Get SBTRKT Tickets Here

    “I first met Chaz back in 2012 when we were both playing on a festival tour around Australia. It wasn’t until 2018 that I got around to saying, ‘What’s up’ again and made a trip out to Oakland to hang and make some tunes,” SBTRKT said in a statement. “We reconnected a bunch more times over a couple of years — in London and on another trip to Paris — which was something that made sense with the track’s influences and turned the song into this weird international collaboration! Once the pandemic hit, I had to sit on the music for quite a while, but the timing feels right and I’m happy that it’s out in the world now!”

    Advertisement

    The Rat Road is SBTRKT’s first full-length offering since 2016’s SAVE YOURSELF, and also includes the lead single, “Waiting.” It will be released on May 5th, and pre-orders are ongoing.

    SBTRKT 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/25 – London, UK @ HERE at Outernet
    06/07 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    06/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
    06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
    08/19 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival

    SBTRKT 2023 us uk tour dates poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Tedeschi Trucks Band 2023 tour dates garden parties new york boston onsale presale

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce 2023 North American Tour, Including "The Garden Parties"

April 3, 2023

The All American Rejects 2023 us tour dates tickets onsale presale code starting line get up kids motion city soundtrack new found glory

The All-American Rejects Announce First Headlining Tour in a Decade

April 3, 2023

regina spektor summer 2023 us tour dates tickets

Regina Spektor Announces Summer 2023 Tour

April 3, 2023

bad omens 2023 tour

Bad Omens Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

April 3, 2023

Incubus announce 2023 tour

Incubus Announce 2023 Summer Tour

April 3, 2023

Tears for Fears announce 2023 tour

Tears for Fears Announce 2023 North American Tour

April 3, 2023

NF tickets 2023 HOPE tour cordae dates live preorder onsale presale europe canada us shows

How to Get Tickets to NF's 2023 Tour

April 2, 2023

Big Freedia Central City Freestyle new single Bounce New Orleans dance hip-hip

Big Freedia Drops Hometown Anthem “Central City Freestyle”: Stream

March 31, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

SBTRKT Announces 2023 Tour, Shares "Days Go By" Featuring Toro y Moi: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter