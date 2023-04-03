Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Samuel L. Jackson Returns for One Last Fight in Marvel’s Secret Invasion Trailer: Watch

Arriving June 21st, the Disney+ series also stars Emilia Clarke, Olivia Coleman, Don Cheadle, Ben Mendelsohn, and more

Advertisement
secret invasion nick fury samuel l jackson marvel disney plus disney+ trailer
Secret Invasion (Disney+)
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
April 2, 2023 | 9:55pm ET

    Marvel may be slowing its roll over the next couple years, but 2023 still has plenty of MCU in store. One of the most anticipated projects, Secret Invasion, has today received a new official trailer ahead of its June 21st Disney+ debut.

    The limited series sees Samuel L. Jackson returning as Nick Fury, who has spent the last few years galavanting through the galaxy. More grizzled than ever, the former S.H.I.E.L.D. head is back on Earth to thwart a clandestine invasion by the alien shape-shifters known as Skrulls. Though he’s determined that “this war is one I have to fight – alone,” he’s not without allies: Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), James “War Machine” Rhodes (Don Cheadle), CIA agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), and even Skrull general Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) are all on his side.

    Then there are some less clearly defined newcomers, including Olivia Colman as an M16 agent who puts England’s national security interests first. There’s also Talos’ daughter, G’iah (Emilia Clarke), who has a resentful, rebellious attitude — even if she’s not a rebel. No, that faction is led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), a Skrull who breaks with Talos to launch his own invasion of Earth.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    It’s all very high-stakes sci-fi espionage, and it looks like director Ali Selim (The Looming Tower) is set on delivering a thriller that could just throw off the doldrums of the last few MCU releases. See what we mean by checking out the new Secret Invasion trailer below.

    samuel l jackson best roles performances list
     Editor's Pick
    Samuel L. Jackson’s 10 Best Roles

Latest Stories

Seymour Stein with David Byrne and Madonna

Seymour Stein, Record Executive Who Signed Madonna and Talking Heads, Dead at 80

April 2, 2023

Clairo Shares Charitable Demo for Unreleased Song "For Now": Stream

April 2, 2023

Suga of BTS

Suga of BTS Announces Solo Album D-DAY as Agust D

April 2, 2023

SNL road rage sketch

SNL's Road Rage Sketch is An All-Time Classic

April 2, 2023

SNL Weekend Update April Fools

Michael Che Asks SNL Audience Not to Laugh at Colin Jost's Jokes for April Fools Day

April 2, 2023

Ryuichi Sakamoto died dead obituary rip yellow magic orchestra

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Pioneering Electronic Music Composer, Dead at 71

April 2, 2023

feist arcade fire tour win butler allegations

Feist Opens Up About Playing Shows with Arcade Fire After Win Butler Allegations: "I Was Out of Body"

April 1, 2023

Ray Shulman of Gentle Giant

Ray Shulman, Gentle Giant Co-Founder, Dead at 73

April 1, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Samuel L. Jackson Returns for One Last Fight in Marvel's Secret Invasion Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter