Samuel L. Jackson Returns for One Last Fight in Marvel’s Secret Invasion Trailer: Watch

Marvel may be slowing its roll over the next couple years, but 2023 still has plenty of MCU in store. One of the most anticipated projects, Secret Invasion, has today received a new official trailer ahead of its June 21st Disney+ debut.

The limited series sees Samuel L. Jackson returning as Nick Fury, who has spent the last few years galavanting through the galaxy. More grizzled than ever, the former S.H.I.E.L.D. head is back on Earth to thwart a clandestine invasion by the alien shape-shifters known as Skrulls. Though he’s determined that “this war is one I have to fight – alone,” he’s not without allies: Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), James “War Machine” Rhodes (Don Cheadle), CIA agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), and even Skrull general Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) are all on his side.

Then there are some less clearly defined newcomers, including Olivia Colman as an M16 agent who puts England’s national security interests first. There’s also Talos’ daughter, G’iah (Emilia Clarke), who has a resentful, rebellious attitude — even if she’s not a rebel. No, that faction is led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), a Skrull who breaks with Talos to launch his own invasion of Earth.

It’s all very high-stakes sci-fi espionage, and it looks like director Ali Selim (The Looming Tower) is set on delivering a thriller that could just throw off the doldrums of the last few MCU releases. See what we mean by checking out the new Secret Invasion trailer below.