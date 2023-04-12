Sevendust Announce New Album Truth Killer, Unveil Single “Fence”: Stream

Sevendust have announced their 14th studio album, titled Truth Killer, set for release on July 28th via Napalm Records. Ahead of the LP’s arrival, the band has unveiled the hard-hitting first single, “Fence,” along with a claymation music video directed and animated by Ollie Jones.

Truth Killer marks the follow-up to 2020’s Blood & Stone. The new album features Sevendust — vocalist Lajon Witherspoon, guitarists Clint Lowery and John Connolly, bassist Vince Hornsby and drummer Morgan Rose — teaming up with longtime producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette.

A press release promises that Truth Killer will “demonstrate the diverse style that has won the band a legion of loyal fans.” Pre-orders are available in various configurations at this location.

Sevendust will support the new album with a run of US shows in late April and May, including a previously announced tour supporting Alter Bridge (dates listed below). Tickets are available here.

Watch the video for Sevendust’s new single “Fence,” followed by our recent video interview with singer Lajon Witherspoon, as well as the artwork and tracklist for Truth Killer.

Truth Killer Artwork:

Truth Killer Tracklist:

01. I Might Let The Devil Win

02. Truth Killer

03. Won’t Stop the Bleeding

04. Everything

05. No Revolution

06. Sick Mouth

07. Holy Water

08. Leave Hell Behind

09. Superficial Drug

10. Messenger

11. Love and Hate

12. Fence

Sevendust 2023 Tour Dates:

04/22 – Orlando, FL @ WJRR Earthday Birthday 2023

04/28 – Newark, NJ @ WDHA’s Rock The Rock Fest

05/6 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall *

05/7 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach *

05/9 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

05/11 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace *

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World 2023

05/14 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *

05/16 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Saenger Theatre *

05/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans *

05/19 – Dothan, AL @ The Plant *

05/20 – West Greenville, SC @ The Foundry at Judson Mill #

* = supporting Alter Bridge

# = headline show