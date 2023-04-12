Menu
Sevendust Announce New Album Truth Killer, Unveil Single “Fence”: Stream

The band's 14th studio LP will arrive on July 28th

Sevendust by Chuck Brueckmann
April 12, 2023 | 10:08am ET

    Sevendust have announced their 14th studio album, titled Truth Killer, set for release on July 28th via Napalm Records. Ahead of the LP’s arrival, the band has unveiled the hard-hitting first single, “Fence,” along with a claymation music video directed and animated by Ollie Jones.

    Truth Killer marks the follow-up to 2020’s Blood & Stone. The new album features Sevendust — vocalist Lajon Witherspoon, guitarists Clint Lowery and John Connolly, bassist Vince Hornsby and drummer Morgan Rose — teaming up with longtime producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette.

    A press release promises that Truth Killer will “demonstrate the diverse style that has won the band a legion of loyal fans.” Pre-orders are available in various configurations at this location.

    Sevendust’s Lajon Witherspoon Talks Upcoming Album, Band’s Longevity, and More

    Sevendust will support the new album with a run of US shows in late April and May, including a previously announced tour supporting Alter Bridge (dates listed below). Tickets are available here.

    Watch the video for Sevendust’s new single “Fence,” followed by our recent video interview with singer Lajon Witherspoon, as well as the artwork and tracklist for Truth Killer.

    Truth Killer Artwork:

    Sevendust album cover

    Sevendust album cover

    Truth Killer Tracklist:
    01. I Might Let The Devil Win
    02. Truth Killer
    03. Won’t Stop the Bleeding
    04. Everything
    05. No Revolution
    06. Sick Mouth
    07. Holy Water
    08. Leave Hell Behind
    09. Superficial Drug
    10. Messenger
    11. Love and Hate
    12. Fence

    Sevendust 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/22 – Orlando, FL @ WJRR Earthday Birthday 2023
    04/28 – Newark, NJ @ WDHA’s Rock The Rock Fest
    05/6 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall *
    05/7 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach *
    05/9 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *
    05/11 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace *
    05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World 2023
    05/14 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *
    05/16 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Saenger Theatre *
    05/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans *
    05/19 – Dothan, AL @ The Plant *
    05/20 – West Greenville, SC @ The Foundry at Judson Mill #

    * = supporting Alter Bridge
    # = headline show

