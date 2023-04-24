Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

SEVENTEEN Release 10th Mini-Album FML: Stream

The most pre-ordered album in K-pop history has arrived

Advertisement
seventeen fml
SEVENTEEN, photo by PLEDIS Entertainment
Mary Siroky
Follow
April 24, 2023 | 11:11am ET

    K-pop group SEVENTEEN have shared their latest mini-album, titled FML. The six-track project includes two lead singles alongside unit tracks from the hip-hop team, performance team, and vocal unit of the band. Stream the album below.

    The double singles, titled “F*ck My Life” and “Super,” show different sides of the thirteen-member group — “F*ck My Life” flips the acronym FML around to encourage listeners to “fight for their lives.” “Super,” meanwhile, is an explosive, high-energy group track that is accompanied by the group’s trademark synchronization in choreography. Of the contrasting lead singles, band leader S.COUPS shares, “Our new album contains both the music we want to present and the messages we want to convey.”

    Notably, FML exceeded 4.64 million pre-orders, which makes it the most pre-ordered album in K-pop history. This project is the band’s follow-up to 2022’s Face the Sun, the act’s fourth full-length album that included SEVENTEEN’s first English-language single, “Darl+ing,” as well as hits “HOT” and “DON QUIXOTE.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    After a successful 2022 world tour and plenty of time spent with CARATs in person throughout the “Be the Sun” Tour, SEVENTEEN was named one of Consequence’s 10 K-pop acts that dominated the year. SEVENTEEN sub-unit group BSS, which is made up of Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi, kicked off 2023 in style shortly after with upbeat, playful comeback song “FIGHTING.”

    Stream FML below, and watch the fiery music video for “Super.”

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Swizz Beatz Hip Hop 50 vol 2 ep nas lil wayne jay electronica artwork tracklist stream

Swizz Beatz Drops Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 EP Featuring Nas, Lil Wayne, Jay Electronica, & More

April 21, 2023

The Mars Volta 2023 fall tour

The Mars Volta Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour, Release Acoustic LP: Stream

April 21, 2023

frank zappa funky nothingness classic rock music news album compilation rarities unreleased music listen stream

Frank Zappa Rarities to Be Released on New Compilation Funky Nothingness

April 21, 2023

Armani White ASAP Ferg SILVER TOOTH bow wow neptunes sample

Armani White Samples Bow Wow on A$AP Ferg Collab "SILVER TOOTH": Stream

April 21, 2023

Sparks Veronica Lake New Song The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte

Sparks Explore Hollywood's Dark Side on "Veronica Lake": Stream

April 21, 2023

bloc party high life new single music indie rock alternative news listen stream

Bloc Party Share Funky New Single "High Life": Stream

April 21, 2023

Mac DeMarco Drops Nine-Hour, 199-Song Album One Wayne G: Stream

April 21, 2023

everything but the girl fuse nothing left to lose electronic music dance pop comeback announcement single stream

Everything But the Girl Unveil Comeback Album Fuse: Stream

April 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

SEVENTEEN Release 10th Mini-Album FML: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter