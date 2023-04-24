K-pop group SEVENTEEN have shared their latest mini-album, titled FML. The six-track project includes two lead singles alongside unit tracks from the hip-hop team, performance team, and vocal unit of the band. Stream the album below.

The double singles, titled “F*ck My Life” and “Super,” show different sides of the thirteen-member group — “F*ck My Life” flips the acronym FML around to encourage listeners to “fight for their lives.” “Super,” meanwhile, is an explosive, high-energy group track that is accompanied by the group’s trademark synchronization in choreography. Of the contrasting lead singles, band leader S.COUPS shares, “Our new album contains both the music we want to present and the messages we want to convey.”

Notably, FML exceeded 4.64 million pre-orders, which makes it the most pre-ordered album in K-pop history. This project is the band’s follow-up to 2022’s Face the Sun, the act’s fourth full-length album that included SEVENTEEN’s first English-language single, “Darl+ing,” as well as hits “HOT” and “DON QUIXOTE.”

Related Video

After a successful 2022 world tour and plenty of time spent with CARATs in person throughout the “Be the Sun” Tour, SEVENTEEN was named one of Consequence’s 10 K-pop acts that dominated the year. SEVENTEEN sub-unit group BSS, which is made up of Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi, kicked off 2023 in style shortly after with upbeat, playful comeback song “FIGHTING.”

Stream FML below, and watch the fiery music video for “Super.”