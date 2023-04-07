Shamir Announces Hope Deluxe Vinyl Reissue, Shares Two Unheard Tracks: Stream

Five years after it first hit SoundCloud, Shamir’s album Hope has been reissued on vinyl for a deluxe version via Kill Rock Stars, featuring the never-before-heard songs “Breathe” and “Camouflage.”

Hope was the follow-up to Shamir’s debut album, 2015’s Ratchet, and came about in a miraculous way. Stunned by the attention and acclaim Ratchet garnered, but taken aback by the pressures of fame and the process of commodification, Shamir almost quit music entirely. But a single weekend recording session brought him back from the edge, and resulted in the creation of Hope.

“Hope came at a time in my life when I was desperately searching for it,” Shamir explained in a statement. “I found myself not wanting to do music anymore after a rough introduction into the music industry. I didn’t feel seen or heard as the artist I was, or at least wanted to be, and I was afraid that if I revealed that part of myself, no one would embrace it. At the time I recorded Hope, I fully believed it would be the last thing anyone would hear from me. Somehow, though, this record just cleared a new chapter for me.”

The Hope deluxe reissue will come with an instant-download of the original album, as well as limited-edition lime green vinyl. Pre-orders are ongoing here. See the album details and listen to “Breathe” and a live version of “Camouflage” below.

Since ushering in his “new chapter” with Hope, Shamir’s been busy, releasing six albums in the past five years. His most recent LP was last year’s Heterosexuality.

Hope (Deluxe Reissue) Artwork:

Hope (Deluxe Reissue) Tracklist:

01. Hope

02. What Else

03. Ignore Everything

04. Tom Kelly

05. Easier

06. Like a Bird

07. One More Time Won’t Kill You

08. I Fucking Hate You

09. Rain

10. Bleed It Out

11. Breathe

12. Camouflage