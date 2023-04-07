Menu
Shamir Announces Hope Deluxe Vinyl Reissue, Shares Two Unheard Tracks: Stream

"Hope is a reminder that our paths are completely malleable, even if we get injured carving it out"

Shamir Hope deluxe reissue green vinyl Camouflage Breathe
Shamir, photo by Marcus Maddox
April 7, 2023 | 3:15pm ET

    Five years after it first hit SoundCloud, Shamir’s album Hope has been reissued on vinyl for a deluxe version via Kill Rock Stars, featuring the never-before-heard songs “Breathe” and “Camouflage.”

    Hope was the follow-up to Shamir’s debut album, 2015’s Ratchet, and came about in a miraculous way. Stunned by the attention and acclaim Ratchet garnered, but taken aback by the pressures of fame and the process of commodification, Shamir almost quit music entirely. But a single weekend recording session brought him back from the edge, and resulted in the creation of Hope.

    Hope came at a time in my life when I was desperately searching for it,” Shamir explained in a statement. “I found myself not wanting to do music anymore after a rough introduction into the music industry. I didn’t feel seen or heard as the artist I was, or at least wanted to be, and I was afraid that if I revealed that part of myself, no one would embrace it. At the time I recorded Hope, I fully believed it would be the last thing anyone would hear from me. Somehow, though, this record just cleared a new chapter for me.”

    The Hope deluxe reissue will come with an instant-download of the original album, as well as limited-edition lime green vinyl. Pre-orders are ongoing here. See the album details and listen to “Breathe” and a live version of “Camouflage” below.

    Since ushering in his “new chapter” with Hope, Shamir’s been busy, releasing six albums in the past five years. His most recent LP was last year’s Heterosexuality.

     

    Hope (Deluxe Reissue) Artwork:

    Shamir Hope deluxe reissue album art

    Hope (Deluxe Reissue) Tracklist:
    01. Hope
    02. What Else
    03. Ignore Everything
    04. Tom Kelly
    05. Easier
    06. Like a Bird
    07. One More Time Won’t Kill You
    08. I Fucking Hate You
    09. Rain
    10. Bleed It Out
    11. Breathe
    12. Camouflage

