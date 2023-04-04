Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Shrek 5 Will Likely Reunite Original Cast, Producer Says

Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy will likely return to Far, Far Away

Advertisement
shrek 5 producer original cast cameron diaz eddie murphy mike myers movie animation news
Shrek Forever After (Paramount)
Follow
April 4, 2023 | 10:26am ET

    Now that Chris Meledandri has taken a cruise down Rainbow Road, his next stop is Far, Far Away. The Super Mario Bros. producer and Illumination CEO is eyeing Shrek 5 with original cast members Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy, as he explained in a recent interview with Variety.

    “We anticipate the cast coming back,” Meledandri said of the proper follow-up to 2010’s Shrek Forever After. “Talks are starting now, and every indication that we’ve gotten is there’s tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return.”

    A fifth Shrek film has been in the works since at least 2016, when DreamWorks parent company NBCUniversal first announced they were aiming for a 2019 release date. Despite years in delay, the success of the 2022 spinoff Puss in Boots: The Last Wish proves the fairytale franchise is still quite lucrative. And although no deals have been inket yet, Meledandri seems optimistic about a cast reunion.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “It’s not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with Mario, where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honor those core elements,” Meledandri said when asked about casting Shrek 5. “And then you’re hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places. The original cast is a huge part of that.”

    He went on: “We anticipate the cast coming back. Talks are starting now, and every indication that we’ve gotten is there’s tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return.”

    Murphy, notably, has gone on the record to express interest in reprising his role of Donkey: “If [DreamWorks] ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds.,” the actor said earlier this year. “I love Donkey. They did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have done a Donkey movie.’ Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.”

    Advertisement

    The Super Mario Bros. Movie premieres in theaters tomorrow, April 5th.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig Introduces the Many Barbies and Kens in New Trailer for Barbie: Watch

April 4, 2023

jeremy-jordan-spinning-gold

Jeremy Jordan on Art Imitating Life in Spinning Gold and His Future in the DC Universe

April 4, 2023

Robert Downey Jr Best Roles

Robert Downey, Jr.'s 10 Best Performances

April 4, 2023

spider-man across the spider-verse trailer new watch

It's Spider-Man vs. All of the Spider-People in New Across the Spider-Verse Trailer: Watch

April 4, 2023

michael mann heat 2 adam driver

Michael Mann in Talks to Make Heat 2 with Adam Driver as Star

April 3, 2023

napoleon release date first look joaquin phoenix movie drama film history news

Ridley Scott's Napoleon Gets Release Date, Reveals First Look at Joaquin Phoenix in Military Garb

April 3, 2023

moana live-action disney remake dwayne johnson

Dwayne Johnson and Disney Developing Live-Action Moana Remake

April 3, 2023

paddington 3 in peru dougal wilson darkest bear movie film

Paddington 3 to Begin Production This July

April 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Shrek 5 Will Likely Reunite Original Cast, Producer Says

Menu Shop Search Newsletter