Siouxsie Sioux Confirms First Tour in 15 Years

Next month, Siouxsie Sioux is set to return to the road for her first live shows in a decade. Since confirming her initial comeback, Siouxsie has added to her upcoming itinerary with newly announced dates across the UK and Europe (via Slicing Up Eyeballs).

As of now, Siouxsie’s only confirmed American performance is a May 20th appearance at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California.

Tickets to Siouxsie’s upcoming tour dates can be purchased here.

Siouxsie last performed live at Yoko Ono’s Meltdown Festival in 2013. Her most recent recording came in 2015 with the release of a song called “Love Crime,” which soundtrack the series finale of the UK series Hannibal.

Last year, Siouxsie and the Banshees announced All Souls, a new archival album celebrating the autumn season. Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega also credited the band for inspiring her viral goth dance.

Siouxsie Sioux 2023 Tour Dates:

05/03 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

05/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/07 – Milan, IT @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi

05/20- Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Festival

06/21 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Halls

06/23 – Athens, GR @ Release Athens

06/29 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botanico

07/07 – Befort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes de Belfort

07/07 – Tynemouth, UK @ Mouth of the Tyne Festival

07/23 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand

08/07 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Festival

08/31 – Malaga, ES @ Cala Mijas Festival

09/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Kalorama Festival

09/07 – London, UK @ Troxy