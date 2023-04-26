Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Siouxsie Sioux Confirms First Tour in 15 Years

The goth-rock icon will play a series of shows beginning in May

Advertisement
Siouxsie Sioux to play first show in 10 years in 2023
Siouxsie Sioux, photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images
April 26, 2023 | 10:26am ET

    Next month, Siouxsie Sioux is set to return to the road for her first live shows in a decade. Since confirming her initial comeback, Siouxsie has added to her upcoming itinerary with newly announced dates across the UK and Europe (via Slicing Up Eyeballs).

    As of now, Siouxsie’s only confirmed American performance is a May 20th appearance at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California.

    Tickets to Siouxsie’s upcoming tour dates can be purchased here.

    Related Video

    Siouxsie last performed live at Yoko Ono’s Meltdown Festival in 2013. Her most recent recording came in 2015 with the release of a song called “Love Crime,” which soundtrack the series finale of the UK series Hannibal.

    Advertisement

    Last year, Siouxsie and the Banshees announced All Souls, a new archival album celebrating the autumn season. Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega also credited the band for inspiring her viral goth dance.

    Siouxsie Sioux 2023 Tour Dates:

    05/03 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    05/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    05/07 – Milan, IT @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi
    05/20- Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Festival
    06/21 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Halls
    06/23 – Athens, GR @ Release Athens
    06/29 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botanico
    07/07 – Befort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes de Belfort
    07/07 – Tynemouth, UK @ Mouth of the Tyne Festival
    07/23 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
    07/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand
    08/07 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Festival
    08/31 – Malaga, ES @ Cala Mijas Festival
    09/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Kalorama Festival
    09/07 – London, UK @ Troxy

Latest Stories

how to buy markéta irglova glen hansard tickets 2023 tour

How to Get Tickets to Markéta Irglova and Glen Hansard's 2023 Tour

April 25, 2023

tash sultana 2023 north american tour

Tash Sultana Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

April 25, 2023

6lack tickets since i have a lover world tour 2023 presale onsale seats live mereba

How to Get Tickets to 6LACK's 2023-2024 Tour

April 25, 2023

Billy Strings tickets tour 2023 2022 how to buy seats dates me dad terry barber bluegrass shows stream

How to Get Tickets to Billy Strings' 2023 Tour

April 25, 2023

U2, photo by Helena Christensen

U2 Confirm Dates for "Achtung Baby Live" Residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas [Updated]

April 25, 2023

Switchfoot

Switchfoot Announce The Beautiful Letdown Re-Recorded Edition, Share 2023 Tour Dates

April 25, 2023

ll cool j force live tour rock the bells the roots de la soul hip hop rap music news lineup rickets

LL Cool J Announces "The F.O.R.C.E. Live" Tour with The Roots, De La Soul, and More

April 25, 2023

motionless in white knocked loose 2023 tour

Motionless in White Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour with Knocked Loose

April 25, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Siouxsie Sioux Confirms First Tour in 15 Years

Menu Shop Search Newsletter