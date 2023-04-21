Skrillex, Four Tet, Fred again.. to Close Coachella After Blink-182

Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred again.. have been announced as Coachella’s surprise Sunday night headliners alongside Blink-182. The acts are playing in place of original headliner Frank Ocean, who bowed out earlier this week.

The electronic artists will play at 10:25 p.m. following a 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. set from Blink-182,. What’s more, they’ll perform in the round on the satellite stage of the main Coachella Stage — a section originally meant to house the ice rink Ocean planned to use during his Weekend 1 set. There won’t be ice when the trio perform, though.

Ocean dropped out of the headlining spot this week after a polarizing set at Coachella Weekend 1 in which he hit the stage late, left early, enlisted a DJ to perform several songs, and played several others from a backing track and didn’t sing. The artist — who hadn’t performed live in six years prior to the festival — later stated that an ankle injury he sustained in the days leading up to the performance dampened his plans, and cited the injury in backing out of Weekend 2.

The newly reunited Blink-182 were previously announced as replacement headliners after making their live comeback at Coachella last weekend. As for the new headliners, Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred again.. should be ready to captivate the Coachella crowd; they just played a five-hour set at Madison Square Garden in conjunction with Skrillex’s recent albums Quest for Fire and Don’t Get Too Close.

So far, Coachella has brought us stellar performances from Blondie, The Breeders, Björk, and Bad Bunny. Check out more of our coverage from the desert here.