Sleep Token Announce 2023 US Tour

Enigmatic British rockers Sleep Token are coming to the States, as the masked project has announced a Fall 2023 US tour.
The trek, dubbed the “Rituals” tour, will kick off September 9th in Philadelphia, and wrap up October 5th in Anaheim, California. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday (April 14th), with a Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday (April 13th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL. Fans can also check for deals and tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
While in the States, Sleep Token will also appear at a handful of festivals, including the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.
Sleep Token are coming up on the release of their third studio album, Take Me Back to Eden, which drops May 19th via Spinefarm. Early singles off the set have already performed well, including “Chokehold,” “The Summoning” and “Vore,” with pre-orders available here.
See Sleep Token’s US dates below, and pick up tickets here.
Sleep Token 2023 US Tour Dates:
09/08 — Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest *
09/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/10 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/12 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
09/13 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
09/15 — Detroit, MI @ The Cathedral at The Masonic
09/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Myth
09/19 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
09/20 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
09/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Hawthorn
09/23 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *
09/25 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
09/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
09/28 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
09/29 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
09/30 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox Market
10/01 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
10/03 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory NP
10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The El Rey Theatre
10/05 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
10/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock *
* = festival date