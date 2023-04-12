Menu
Sleep Token Announce 2023 US Tour

The mysterious UK act is hitting the States this September

Sleep Token, photo by Adamross Williams
April 12, 2023 | 3:47pm ET

    Enigmatic British rockers Sleep Token are coming to the States, as the masked project has announced a Fall 2023 US tour.

    The trek, dubbed the “Rituals” tour, will kick off September 9th in Philadelphia, and wrap up October 5th in Anaheim, California. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday (April 14th), with a Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday (April 13th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL. Fans can also check for deals and tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    While in the States, Sleep Token will also appear at a handful of festivals, including the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

    Related Video

    Sleep Token are coming up on the release of their third studio album, Take Me Back to Eden, which drops May 19th via Spinefarm. Early singles off the set have already performed well, including “Chokehold,” “The Summoning” and “Vore,” with pre-orders available here.

    Sleep Token Announce New Album Take Me Back to Eden, Share “Vore”: Stream

    See Sleep Token’s US dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    Sleep Token 2023 US Tour Dates:
    09/08 — Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest *
    09/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    09/10 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    09/12 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    09/13 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
    09/15 — Detroit, MI @ The Cathedral at The Masonic
    09/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Myth
    09/19 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
    09/20 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
    09/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Hawthorn
    09/23 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *
    09/25 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
    09/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    09/28 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
    09/29 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    09/30 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox Market
    10/01 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
    10/03 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory NP
    10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The El Rey Theatre
    10/05 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    10/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock *

    * = festival date

    Sleep Token US Tour poster

