Sleep Token Announce 2023 US Tour

Enigmatic British rockers Sleep Token are coming to the States, as the masked project has announced a Fall 2023 US tour.

The trek, dubbed the “Rituals” tour, will kick off September 9th in Philadelphia, and wrap up October 5th in Anaheim, California. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday (April 14th), with a Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday (April 13th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL. Fans can also check for deals and tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

While in the States, Sleep Token will also appear at a handful of festivals, including the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

Sleep Token are coming up on the release of their third studio album, Take Me Back to Eden, which drops May 19th via Spinefarm. Early singles off the set have already performed well, including “Chokehold,” “The Summoning” and “Vore,” with pre-orders available here.

See Sleep Token’s US dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Sleep Token 2023 US Tour Dates:

09/08 — Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest *

09/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/10 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/12 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

09/13 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

09/15 — Detroit, MI @ The Cathedral at The Masonic

09/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Myth

09/19 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

09/20 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

09/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Hawthorn

09/23 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *

09/25 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

09/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

09/28 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

09/29 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

09/30 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox Market

10/01 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

10/03 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory NP

10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The El Rey Theatre

10/05 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock *

* = festival date