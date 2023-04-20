Sleep Token Unveil New Song “DYWTYLM”: Stream

Enigmatic British rockers Sleep Token have released a new song, “DYWTYLM.” The track has a very different sound than the band’s usual guitar-heavy fare, showcasing an electronic vibe and pop appeal.

Sleep Token will release of their third studio album, Take Me Back to Eden, on May 19th via Spinefarm. “DYWTYLM” follows the previously released singles “Chokehold,” “The Summoning,” and “Vore.”

Take Me Back To Eden, according to a press release, features “an hour-plus of music across 12 distinctive tracks” and is Part 3 of a trilogy that began with the band’s debut album, 2019’s Sundowning. Pre-orders are available here.

The band also recently announced its 2023 US “Rituals” tour, which will kick off September 9th in Philadelphia, and wrap up October 5th in Anaheim, California. The tour sold out in a couple of days, but tickets are available via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

In addition to the headlining shows, Sleep Token will also appear at a few US music festivals, including the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

Listen to Sleep Token’s “DYWTYLM” below.