Slowdive Have Finished Their New Album

The band's first record in six years

Slowdive
Slowdive, photo by Ingrid Pop
April 13, 2023 | 10:50pm ET

    Slowdive have completed work on their first new album in six years.

    Neil Halstead confirmed the news during an appearance on the podcast SixPack, which the band re-posted to their Instagram page.

    Halstead said he provided “a lot” of the demos for this album. “Some of the stuff I bought in was very electronic based, because that’s where I’m coming from sometimes,” he explained. “And then it will work its way back to being an indie, guitar thing. We end up meeting in a place where everyone is happy.”

    Slowdive released their self-titled fourth album in 2017. It marked the band’s first release in 22 years, following their reunion in 2014.

    Later this month, Slowdive will travel to Australia for a series of shows. They’re also scheduled to appear at the Fuji Rock Festival in Japan. You can find tickets to their upcoming gigs here.

    Slowdive confirms their new album is finished (through Instagram story)
    by u/casildamanu in indieheads

