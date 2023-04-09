Molly Shannon reprised her spunky and still-50-year-old SNL character Sally O’Malley during her second hosting stint on the show, and this time, the middle-aged multi-hyphenate found herself vying for a spot with The Jonas Brothers.

The sketch began with Kenan Thompson, as the trio’s manager, replacing their lead choreographers (played by Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman) with a “more mature stage act.” Enter Shannon’s Sally O’Malley, who directly offers a few dance pointers to The JoBros that are mostly limited to her signature catchphrase and accompanying outsized gestures, “Kick, and stretch, and kick! I’m 50!” She also convinced the band to adopt her iconic red jumpsuit attire and helped them adjust their waistbands just a little higher before receiving an enthusiastic offer to replace Nick.

As usual, the energetic character won over her audience and even caused Yang and Fineman to break while striking a certain pose that she compared to the Grand Canyon. Watch the sketch below.

Molly Shannon debuted the Sally O’Malley character as an SNL cast member in 1999 and revived her several times until she left the show in 2001. She has since donned the red bouffant and jumpsuit for her first hosting gig in 2007, and again in 2010 alongside host Betty White.

As the night’s musical guests, The Jonas Brothers performed their latest single, “Waffle House,” as well as an unreleased track, titled “Walls” from their new LP, The Album, to be released on May 12th. Earlier in the Easter weekend episode, James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump compared himself to Jesus while attending The Last Supper.