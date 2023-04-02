SNL’s Road Rage Sketch is An All-Time Classic

A wholly original sketch without impersonations or characters that isn’t tied to a current event or game show is an increasing rarity on Saturday Night Live. For the SNL purists, last night’s sketch “Traffic Altercation” is for you.

Without giving too much away, the sketch starred episode host Quinta Brunson and Mikey Day as drivers stuck in traffic. Tensions soon flare and the two communicate to one another by making increasingly hostile hand gestures. The sketch also featured Ego Nwodim as Brunson’s mother, and Chloe Fineman as Day’s daughter.

“Traffic Altercation” wasn’t the only standout moment on last night’s SNL. During Weekend Update, Michael Che pranked co-anchor Colin Jost for April Fools Day by asking the audience not to laugh at any of his jokes.