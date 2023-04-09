Menu
SNL Stages Trump’s Last Supper for Easter Weekend Cold Open: Watch

James Austin Johnson's embattled former president calls Jesus a "nepo baby"

snl donald trump the last supper easter saturday night live james austin johnson president jesus
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
April 9, 2023 | 12:53pm ET

    Saturday Night Live served The Last Supper to Donald Trump in its Easter weekend cold open, and the trial-bound former president (played by SNL Trump impersonator James Austin Johnson) found new meaning in the holiday by “comparing myself to Jesus, again.”

    Opening with a staging of da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” led by Mikey Day as Jesus, his parting sermon is quickly cut short as the lights cut out and Johnson’s Trump strides in asking, “Sound familiar?” He first identifies with the doomed Christian Messiah as a “a famous, wonderful man arrested for no reason at all,” then plead his case for having it harder than “nepo baby” Jesus by pointing out that “it’s pretty easy to start a religion when your dad is God.”

    SNL’s Trump also took shots at his “very own Judas” and real-life primary rival, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, and signed off by wishing a “Happy Birthday” to “Jesus of Azkaban.” Watch The Last Supper sketch below.

    Elsewhere on the April 8th episode, the Jonas Brothers returned as musical guests to perform their new single “Waffle” and the unreleased track “Walls” from their upcoming album, The Album, out May 12th. The trio also appeared alongside the night’s host, Molly Shannon, in her revival of her Sally O’Malley character.

