Social Distortion have announced dates for a Summer 2023 North American tour. The legendary punk band will be hitting the road with support from The Bell Rays.

The outing kicks off June 30th in Canby, Oregon, and is scheduled through an August 9th show in Tucson, Arizona. Tickets are available here.

It’s been a dozen years since Social Distortion released their last album, 2011’s Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes, but Social D recently revealed that they finished pre-production on a new album, with plans for a 2024 release.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Social D’s debut album, Mommy’s Little Monster. The band has been going strong since 1979, with Ness as its constant member.

See Social Distortion’s full list of tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on April 13th with the addition of the tour’s last six dates in August and news that Social Distortion have finished pre-production on a new album.

Social Distortion’s 2023 Tour Dates with The Bell Rays:

06/30 – Canby, OR @ Clackamas County Fairgrounds

07/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

07/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

07/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

07/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

07/08 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway

07/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway

07/10 – Calgary, AB @ Canada MacEwan Hall Concerts

07/12 – Winnipeg, Canada @ Burton Cummings Theatre

07/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival 2023

07/18 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

07/19 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

07/21 – Guelph, ON @ Guelph Concert Theatre

07/22 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

07/23 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

07/25 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

07/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

07/28 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

07/29 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

07/30 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

08/01 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

08/02 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

08/03 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

08/05 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

08/06 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

08/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

08/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre