Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Social Distortion Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour [Updated]

The legendary punk band has completed pre-production on a new album, set to arrive in 2024

Advertisement
Social Distortion 2023 North American tour
Social Distortion’s Mike Ness, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.
April 13, 2023 | 1:35pm ET

    Social Distortion have announced dates for a Summer 2023 North American tour. The legendary punk band will be hitting the road with support from The Bell Rays.

    The outing kicks off June 30th in Canby, Oregon, and is scheduled through an August 9th show in Tucson, Arizona. Tickets are available here.

    It’s been a dozen years since Social Distortion released their last album, 2011’s Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes, but Social D recently revealed that they finished pre-production on a new album, with plans for a 2024 release.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    This year marks the 40th anniversary of Social D’s debut album, Mommy’s Little Monster. The band has been going strong since 1979, with Ness as its constant member.

    Social Distortion's Mike Ness
     Editor's Pick
    Mike Ness on 40 Years of Social Distortion, New Album Plans, and Jamming with Bruce Springsteen

    See Social Distortion’s full list of tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    Editor’s Note: This article was updated on April 13th with the addition of the tour’s last six dates in August and news that Social Distortion have finished pre-production on a new album.

    Social Distortion’s 2023 Tour Dates with The Bell Rays:
    06/30 – Canby, OR @ Clackamas County Fairgrounds
    07/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    07/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    07/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    07/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    07/08 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway
    07/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway
    07/10 – Calgary, AB @ Canada MacEwan Hall Concerts
    07/12 – Winnipeg, Canada @ Burton Cummings Theatre
    07/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival 2023
    07/18 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    07/19 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    07/21 – Guelph, ON @ Guelph Concert Theatre
    07/22 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    07/23 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    07/25 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
    07/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    07/28 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    07/29 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
    07/30 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    08/01 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    08/02 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    08/03 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    08/05 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
    08/06 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
    08/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center
    08/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

    Advertisement

    Social Distortion 2023 tour poster updated

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Wu-Tang Clan Nas De La Soul 2023 tour dates tickets

De La Soul Join Wu-Tang Clan and Nas' "NY State of Mind Tour"

April 13, 2023

Pinkshift to me new song stream 2023 tour dates

Pinkshift Serve Up a Pop Punk Love Song with "to me": Stream

April 13, 2023

billy woods samuel t herring facetime kenny segal new single maps

billy woods Teams with Future Islands' Samuel T. Herring on New Song "FaceTime": Stream

April 13, 2023

Sparta 2023 tour

Sparta Announce 2023 US Tour Celebrating 20th Anniversary of Wiretap Scars [Updated]

April 12, 2023

sleep token new album

Sleep Token Announce 2023 US Tour

April 12, 2023

dream theater 2023 tour

Dream Theater Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour with Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders

April 12, 2023

Arcángel tickets 2023 just in time tour north america onsale presale code live sr santos

How to Get Tickets to Arcángel's 2023 Tour

April 11, 2023

Wavves Cloud Nothings tour indie rock pop news dates 2023 music

Wavves and Cloud Nothings Team Up for 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

April 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Social Distortion Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour [Updated]

Menu Shop Search Newsletter