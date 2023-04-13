Social Distortion have announced dates for a Summer 2023 North American tour. The legendary punk band will be hitting the road with support from The Bell Rays.
The outing kicks off June 30th in Canby, Oregon, and is scheduled through an August 9th show in Tucson, Arizona. Tickets are available here.
It’s been a dozen years since Social Distortion released their last album, 2011’s Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes, but Social D recently revealed that they finished pre-production on a new album, with plans for a 2024 release.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of Social D’s debut album, Mommy’s Little Monster. The band has been going strong since 1979, with Ness as its constant member.
See Social Distortion’s full list of tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.
Editor’s Note: This article was updated on April 13th with the addition of the tour’s last six dates in August and news that Social Distortion have finished pre-production on a new album.
Social Distortion’s 2023 Tour Dates with The Bell Rays:
06/30 – Canby, OR @ Clackamas County Fairgrounds
07/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
07/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
07/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
07/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
07/08 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway
07/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway
07/10 – Calgary, AB @ Canada MacEwan Hall Concerts
07/12 – Winnipeg, Canada @ Burton Cummings Theatre
07/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival 2023
07/18 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
07/19 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
07/21 – Guelph, ON @ Guelph Concert Theatre
07/22 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
07/23 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
07/25 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
07/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
07/28 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
07/29 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
07/30 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
08/01 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
08/02 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
08/03 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
08/05 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
08/06 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
08/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center
08/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre