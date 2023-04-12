Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Something in the Water Expands 2023 Lineup with Controversial Addition of Arcade Fire

Along with anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist M.I.A.

Advertisement
something in the water 2023 arcade fire m.i.a.
Arcade Fire, photo by Heather Kaplan
Follow
April 12, 2023 | 12:26pm ET

    Pharrell Williams has expanded the lineup for Something in the Water, his upcoming music festival in Virginia Beach. Among the new additions is Arcade Fire, whose lead singer Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct by four people in August 2022.

    At the time, Butler said the relationships “were all consensual” while alluding to mental health issues as “context” for his behavior. Following the allegations, some Canadian radio stations pulled Arcade Fire’s music from the airwaves and Feist withdrew as an opener on the band’s European tour with a statement saying, “I can’t continue.” One month later, Beck followed suit by dropping off the North American leg without comment.

    Anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist M.I.A. has also been added to this year’s Pharrell’s Phriends set, during which she will perform alongside A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and De La Soul. Last October, M.I.A. questioned why Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion for spending a decade spreading lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, but not “every celebrity pushing vaccines.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Taking place from Friday, April 28th through Sunday, April 30th in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Something in the Water was announced last month with a lineup led by Clipse, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Wu-Tang Clan, Grace Jones, and Mumford and Sons. Other new talent additions include Jonas Brothers and Third Eye Blind. Tickets are available for purchase here.

    something in the water 2023 updated lineup poster arcade fire

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

billy mcfarland fyre festival ii finally happening twitter andy king

Billy McFarland Claims Fyre Festival II Is "Finally Happening"

April 11, 2023

ohana festival 2023 lineup eddie vedder foo fighters the killers

Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, The Killers to Headline Ohana Festival 2023

April 11, 2023

Hawthorne Heights Is For Lovers Festival

Multi-City "Is For Lovers Festival" to Feature Hawthorne Heights, Jimmy Eat World, Thrice, Alkaline Trio, and More

April 10, 2023

format festival 2023 lineup alanis morissette lcd soundsystem leon bridges

FORMAT Festival 2023: Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, and Leon Bridges Lead Lineup

April 4, 2023

Coachella 2023

Coachella to Livestream All Six Stages Across Both Weekends for First Time

April 3, 2023

Power Trip festival lineup

Power Trip Festival: Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Metallica, GN'R, Iron Maiden, and Tool to Play Massive Rock Show

March 30, 2023

life is beautiful 2023 lineup kendrick lamar odesza the killers flume

Life is Beautiful 2023 Lineup Led by Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, Odesza, & More

March 28, 2023

Sleater-Kinney

Bumbershoot Returns in 2023 with Local Heroes Sleater-Kinney and Sunny Day Real Estate Topping Lineup

March 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Something in the Water Expands 2023 Lineup with Controversial Addition of Arcade Fire

Menu Shop Search Newsletter