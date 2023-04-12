Something in the Water Expands 2023 Lineup with Controversial Addition of Arcade Fire

Pharrell Williams has expanded the lineup for Something in the Water, his upcoming music festival in Virginia Beach. Among the new additions is Arcade Fire, whose lead singer Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct by four people in August 2022.

At the time, Butler said the relationships “were all consensual” while alluding to mental health issues as “context” for his behavior. Following the allegations, some Canadian radio stations pulled Arcade Fire’s music from the airwaves and Feist withdrew as an opener on the band’s European tour with a statement saying, “I can’t continue.” One month later, Beck followed suit by dropping off the North American leg without comment.

Anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist M.I.A. has also been added to this year’s Pharrell’s Phriends set, during which she will perform alongside A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and De La Soul. Last October, M.I.A. questioned why Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion for spending a decade spreading lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, but not “every celebrity pushing vaccines.”

Taking place from Friday, April 28th through Sunday, April 30th in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Something in the Water was announced last month with a lineup led by Clipse, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Wu-Tang Clan, Grace Jones, and Mumford and Sons. Other new talent additions include Jonas Brothers and Third Eye Blind. Tickets are available for purchase here.