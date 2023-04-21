Menu
Sparks Explore Hollywood’s Dark Side on “Veronica Lake”: Stream

The second single from their upcoming 26th studio album

Sparks Veronica Lake New Song The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte
Sparks, photo by Munachi Osegbu
April 21, 2023 | 12:13pm ET

    Sparks have shared “Veronica Lake,” the second single from their upcoming 26th album The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte.

    From the moment it begins, “Veronica Lake” is a fast-paced synth bop that uses the titular actress and her “peek-a-boo” hairstyle as a metaphor for Hollywood gloom. While the narrative itself may be a little bit of a bummer, it’s combatted by excited clamors that grow more animated as the track rolls on: “That peek-a-booy hair, it’s a big mistake/ One again foreman yells, ‘put on the brake’/ As the blond wavy hair, millions partake/ And they fancy themselves Veronica Lake,” goes a zinger in the chorus.

    Sparks have been making music for nearly five decades now — their last album being 2020’s A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip. Speaking on their upcoming one, the brothers said in a  press release that it’s “as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then or, for that matter, anytime throughout our career.”

    The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte comes out May 26th via Island Records. Sparks previewed it last month with the title track and its accompanying video, which features Care Blanchett interpretive dancing, because why not?

    Coinciding with the album’s release, Sparks are heading out on an expansive world tour which includes appearances at Primavera in Spain and Portugal. Make sure to grab your tickets StubHub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

