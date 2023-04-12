Sparta have announced a 2023 US tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Wiretap Scars. The outing will feature support from ’68, Thursday singer Geoff Rickly, and zeta.

It’s technically the belated 20th anniversary of Wiretap Scars, which was released in August 2002. The album features the single “Cut Your Ribbon” and the epic fan favorite “Air.”

After initially announcing the first leg which runs from May 4th in Mesa, Arizona, through a May 19th show in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sparta unveiled two more legs, including a June run and a July/August jaunt. All told, the tour now spans 40 dates, concluding August 12th in Dallas.

Advertisement

Related Video

Tickets for the first leg are already available, while the second two legs go on sale for the second two legs go on sale this Friday (April 14th) at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Fans can also look for deals or purchase tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Sparta was formed in 2001 by members of At the Drive-In after the latter band’s initial breakup. After a couple of hiatuses and multiple personnel changes, frontman Jim Ward and bassist Matt Miller remain Sparta’s only permanent members, as they play shows with a touring drummer. The post-hardcore act’s most recent album is a 2022 self-titled effort.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated on April 12th with news of the tour’s second two legs.

Advertisement

Sparta 2023 US Tour:

05/04 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Half House *

05/05 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction *

05/06 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box *

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy *

05/09 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers *

05/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

05/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s *

05/13 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s *

05/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma *

05/15 – Boise, ID @ 9th St. Parallel *

05/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

05/18 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre *

05/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

06/01 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s Sports ^

06/02 – Oklahoma, OK @ Beer City Music Hall ^

06/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Recordbard ^

06/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag ^

06/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line ^

06/07 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge ^

06/09 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot ^

06/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop ^

06/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport ^

06/12 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East ^

06/14 – Little Rock, AR @ The Rev Room ^

06/15 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live ^

06/16 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box ^

07/26 – Austin, TX @ The Parish #

07/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Room #

07/28 – Pensacola, FL @ Handlebar #

07/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Hell #

07/31 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^

08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ^

08/03 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall ^

08/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch ^

08/05 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall ^

08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe ^

08/08 – Covington, KY @ Madison Live ^

08/09 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall ^

08/10 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers ^

08/12 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall ^

* = w/ ‘68 and Geoffrey Rickly

^ = w/ zeta and Geoffrey Rickly

# = w/ zeta only