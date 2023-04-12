Menu
Speedy Ortiz Return with “Scabs,” First New Song in Five Years: Stream

Sadie Dupuis' indie band is back after five years

speedy ortiz scabs new song stream
Speedy Ortiz, photo by Shervin Lainez
April 12, 2023 | 10:30am ET

    Speedy Ortiz are back with “Scabs,” their first new song in five years.

    Despite their time away, “Scabs” has all the makings of a Speedy Ortiz classic: Shaky guitar soundtracks Sadie Dupuis’ verbose verses about labor solidarity (“Born-to-scab solipsists are boogying for big commission”), while the chorus rests on a straightforward singalong (“Don’t talk to me”). The bandleader explained the origins of the track in a statement.

    “Living in progressive cities and working in the arts, you meet peers doing tremendous organizing work. And then there are neighbors who signal their ‘good’ politics through yard signs alone,” Dupuis said. “I wrote ‘Scabs’ standing in line at the post office, overhearing customers berate a USPS employee. This was during a time of postal unions-opposed budget cuts and other major issues for mail handlers, which were widely reported on. People advertising their support for essential workers acted conversely when faced with personal inconvenience. The song became more widely about self-designated ethicists who don’t quibble about crossing a picket line for individual benefit.”

    “Scabs” was engineered and mixed by Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin and marks Speedy Ortiz’s first release since touring bassist Audrey Zee Whitesides and drummer Joey Doubek became full-time band members, joining Dupuis and guitarist Andy Molholt as musical collaborators. The group’s last album was 2018’s Twerp Versewhile they released the compilation The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever in 2021. Meanwhile, Dupuis released the record Haunted Painting under her Sad13 moniker in 2020.

Speedy Ortiz Return with "Scabs," First New Song in Five Years: Stream

