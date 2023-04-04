Menu
It’s Spider-Man vs. All of the Spider-People in New Across the Spider-Verse Trailer: Watch

Featuring a voice cast of Shameik Moore, Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae, Jason Schwartzman, and more

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony)
April 4, 2023 | 9:57am ET

    Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya). Spider-Woman (Issa Rae). Spider-Man India (Karan Soni). Spider-Horse. They’re all here, and they’re all trying to catch Brooklyn’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) in the new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

    The animated sequel to 2018’s modern classic Into the Spider-Verse finds young Miles Morales wrestling to balance his grades and his crimefighting — especially when a strange new villain calling himself The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) shows up. Thankfully, his old flame Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) pops into his universe to take him on a sort of inter-dimensional vacation to meet his previously unknown extended Spider-Fam.

    Turns out there’s a hub where Spider-People across the multiverse meet, all run by Spider-Man 2099, aka Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac). Even good ol’ Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) is there with his new web-slinging daughter, Mayday. But for some reason, Miguel doesn’t want Miles to join the club (and same goes for “Doctor Strange and that little nerd back on Earth-199999” — which would be Tom Holland’s MCU Spider-Man). Whatever’s going on, it seems like it could put the entire multiverse at risk, so Miles must decide if he believes in the Spider Society — or himself.

    Watch the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer — which is essentially the Pointing Spider-Man meme incarnate with appearances from Scarlett Spider, Spider-Man Unlimited, PS4 Spider-Man, and yes, I’ll say it again, Spider-Horse — below.

    Anticipated to be the first half of a two-parter, Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2nd. The film was written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callahm, and directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Kemp Powers (Soul), and animator Justin K. Thompson. Other voice cast members include Brian Tyree Henry, Jorma Taccone, Rachel Dratch, Luna Lauren Velez, and Shea Whigham.

