Spiritbox Unleash New Single “The Void”: Stream

Spiritbox have dropped a new one-off single titled “The Void” amidst their ongoing “Eternal Blue” North American tour.

Vocalist Courtney LaPlante said the song “came about very quickly,” and it and sees the Canadian band delivering one of its leanest and most succinct tracks to date. Despite the sub-four-minute runtime, all of the Spiritbox signatures are here: winding prog passages, jittery math guitar theatrics, and, of course, LaPlante’s dominant and melodic singing.

“I didn’t have to fight with anything to write it, and when that happens, I don’t argue with it,” she said in a press release. “It’s a type of song that I’ve been wanting to write for a long time, I’ve heard it hundreds of times now, and it makes me so happy every time I hear it. It’s been such an amazing experience playing this song on our tour, and watching people hear it for the first time, in real time.”

Advertisement

Spiritbox had been surprising fans with the then as-yet-unreleased song on their sold-out North American run, which picks back up tonight (April 19th) in Denver. The band will remain on the road through a May 10th date in Minneapolis, and you can get tickets to the sold-out gigs here.

Spiritbox are no stranger to the one-off single, having made their name by releasing a continuous string of songs starting in 2018 prior to dropping their debut LP, Eternal Blue, in 2021. Be sure to revisit Heavy Consequence‘s recent interview with LaPlante, in which she discusses her band’s rapid ascent in the heavy music scene.

Below you can stream the visualizer for “The Void” and watch our aforementioned video interview with Courtney LaPlante.